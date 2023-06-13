There is much to be hopeful about…

…H.H Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai believes that too. The Dubai ruler announced the fourth edition of the Arab Hope Makers today, June 12, 2023.

The initiative, first launched in 2017, is a celebration of selfless individuals who offer assistance to the underprivileged and unprotected. Essentially: someone who does good deeds to help others in the Arab community.

The deserving winner or ‘hope maker’, selected by Sheikh Mohammed, will receive a Dhs1million cash prize.

الأمل عنوان القوة، ومحرك التغيير، وسر التجدد .. الأمل هو استبشار بالقادم، واستمرار للعطاء واقتناص للفرص ومصدر لا ينضب لخير البشر . ما زلنا نبحث عن #صناع_الأمل وفاعلي الخير لنكرمهم ونبرز نماذجهم ونستبشر بهم في مجتمعاتنا .. عندما يتحدث الناس عن الصراعات واليأس والتشاؤم والسلبية… pic.twitter.com/2rsNwjVSmM — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) June 12, 2023

Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, Arab Hope Makers was established in honour of the humanitarian and charity efforts undertaken by individuals and institutions across the Middle East.

This year is no different, as the fourth edition of the initiative kicks off with a message from His Highness:

“We continue to seek hope makers to highlight their efforts and honor their deeds. When talk of conflict, desperation and negativity prevails across the region, we talk about hope, charity and positive change in our communities. There are thousands of hope makers in every city and village; all we need to do is shed a light on them,” explained Sheikh Mohammed.

“Today, Arab Hope Makers kicks off its 4th edition so we can celebrate them and acknowledge their achievements. We call upon you to send your nominations via arabhopemakers.com if you see yourself or someone you know as a Hope Maker.”

His Highness also echoed the importance of hope as a tool in community service, adding that it pushes for positive change and new beginnings. The ethos of the Hope Makers is exactly as such and awards campaigns and projects that contribute towards the alleviation of human suffering with a cash prize, set at Dhs1million.

The process

Potential entrants can nominate themselves or be nominated by others who consider their work deserving of the prize. All applicants must be Arab individuals or institutions who, voluntarily and without seeking personal financial gain, have bettered an aspect of society or solved a local challenge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by صناع الأمل (@arabhopemakers)

Programs must be original, innovative and creative as well as being sustainable, scalable, measurable and making a real change in the lives of marginalised populations.

Several committees are formed to decide the final Hope Makers, picked from tens of thousands of submissions – all wonderful stories of hope. These stories are documented across social media platforms to spread the word and inspire people to do the same.

Be the change

If you are involved in humanitarian work or know an individual or institution that you truly believe deserves the title of a Hope Maker, register your nomination at arabhopemakers.com and you might be the next catalyst of change…

Images: Dubai Media Office