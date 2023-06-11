Get ready for the longest public holiday of the year…

Just in: The UAE has confirmed the Islamic Calendar (Hijri) dates for the Eid Al Adha holiday period, for the government and public sector.

The Federal Authority for Human Resources announced in a tweet that the official dates for Eid Al Adha 2023 are 9 to 12 Dhu al-Hijjah.

الهيئة: إجازة عيد الأضحى في الحكومة الاتحادية من 9 إلى 12 ذي الحجة، وبما يوافق ذلك من التاريخ الميلادي. pic.twitter.com/8flm7Cp8fx — FAHR (@FAHR_UAE) June 11, 2023

What does this mean for likely Eid holidays?

The exact dates in the Gregorian calendar will depend on the moon sighting however a UAE astronomer recently predicted that Dhul Hijjah will start on Monday June 19. Eid Al Adha, which falls on Dhul Hijjah 10 to 12, would then correspond to Wednesday June 28 to Friday June 30. Arafat Day, which is one day before Eid, would then fall on Tuesday June 27.

If that is the case, UAE residents will enjoy a six-day public holiday from Tuesday June 27 until Friday June 30. Those that have a Saturday and Sunday weekend, will then only return to work on Monday July 3.

Remember though, the confirmation of dates all depend on the sighting of the moon.

What is Eid Al Adha?

According to tradition, Eid Al Adha is held to honour Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son, after being instructed to do so by God. Prophet Ibrahim told his son of the dream, and the son then told his father to follow the order. But God intervened, sending a sheep to take his son’s place.

When is the next public holiday after Eid al Adha?

After Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha, the next public holiday will fall on the occasion of Hijri New Year, which falls on Friday July 21. For it, it’ll be a three-day weekend for all those that typically get Saturday and Sunday off.

