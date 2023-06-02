15 exciting new restaurants to try in Dubai

Looking to try somewhere new? Bookmark these…

If you’ve exhausted all of your usual dinner spots, you’re in the right place as new restaurants in Dubai are always popping up. Whether it’s a fancy fine-dining spot for a romantic date night, or somewhere more cool and casual to gather with your mates, we’ve got the inside scoop on the must-visit places across the city.

Here are 15 new restaurants in Dubai you need to try:

Hawker Boi

From humble beginnings as a sellout Dubai supper club to a permanent residence in JLT, Hawkerboi is a brilliant homegrown success story. In keeping with the cuisine, the venue also offers the same aesthetic as a vibrant South East Asian market. Guests can dine either at industrial tables and chairs that bask in sultry neon-red light, or by the open kitchen, lined with stools so guests can prop up and enjoy front row seats to the culinary action. The new menu is an ode to Hawkerboi’s former life in the Far East, with influences from the culinary scenes in Singapore, Malyasia and Thailand. Hawkerboi’s JLT restaurant presents an a la carte array of dishes that are steamed, roast, grilled, wok-fried and all packed with the essence of South East Asian flavour.

Hawkerboi, The Park, JLT, Dubai. 6pm to 12am Sun to Thurs, 6pm to 1am, Fri and Sat. @hawker.boi

Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, Dubai Hills

Reif Othman has become a household name in Dubai in recent years largely due to his multi-award-winning cooking. The acclaimed chef has now opened a new licensed version of his beloved Reif Japanese Kushiyaki at Dubai Hills Business Park district. The 118-seater homegrown Reif Japanese Kushiyaki restaurant offers a more extensive menu than the original Dar Wasl location, while still keeping Reif’s unique cooking approach. Escargot takoyaki, otoro with satsuma Wagyu steamed bun, and black cod ramen are among the signature dishes. The décor differs from that of the Dar Wasl site, with an open-plan kitchen that can be observed through two large windows. There’s both banquette booth and high table seating in the L-shaped dining room, with a bar lounge as well as a 12-seater private dining pod. Playful design features add Reif Othman’s typical personality-packed touch, with matcha whisk lights, skateboards, a Pac-Man machine, and a Bearbrick art piece contrasting against the minimalist design.

Krasota

New immersive dining experience Krasota, has recently opened at Address Downtown. There’s three seatings per day of the multi-course dinner, headed by chef Vladimir Mukhin, with prices from Dhs1,830. The nine-course immersive experience is intricately designed to bring popular artworks to life while also reflecting the artistic elements into your dish. Your dinner runs for approximately two hours and will have you walking out of the venue with a newfound appreciation for art, culinary excellence and the human experience. Read our review here.

Krasota Dubai, The Address Downtown Hotel, Dubai. Matinee 3pm, first seating 6pm, and second seating at 9pm. from Dhs1,830 per person. Tel:(0)4433 1258. krasota.art

Eleven Green

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eleven Green (@elevengreen.uae)

After accruing a small legion of fans across the city with their award-winning Bull Burger, paella pop-ups, and sell-out supper clubs, the team behind Tano’s at 8 has now opened an all-new homegrown burger bistro concept in Dubai called Eleven Green. The brainchild of Sultan and Kinda Chatila, the duo is set to take the local foodie scene by storm, once again, with a permanent spot offering fresh, quality, handcrafted burgers. In this laidback bistro-inspired restaurant, expect a selection of mouthwatering dishes including the angry chicken burger with hot honey and signature bull sauce; a classic cheeseburger; and of course the famous bull burger. The menu also features delicious desserts and shakes.

Eleven Green, Meyan Mall, Al Thanya Street, Umm Suqeim, Jumeirah, Dubai. Closed Mondays. Tuesday to Sunday from 12.30pm to 4.30pm and 6pm until stocks last. @elevengreen.uae

SOON

SOON is one of the first Japanese Izakayas to open in JLT. Inspired by Japanese gaming culture, cyberpunk and a 1980s aesthetic, SOON is keeping in touch with the original coding of Tokyo’s Izakaya scene. Minimalistic decoration create a flow that is also complemented by provocative details on the floor which represent Ahegao-style graphics – if you know, you know. The lighting exemplifies the acute attention to detail. Japan, the Land of Rising Sun, is highlighted through warm red gradient spotlights representing the sunrise, while simultaneously creating an intimate party vibe. Expect traditional Japanese cuisine, including of course – sushi, good sushi, aged black cod, and mud crab udon noodles.

Soon, Cluster Y, Armada Tower 2, JLT, Mon to Thu 12pm to 1am and Fri to Sun 12pm to 3am. @soondxb

Tagomago

Replacing beloved Il Faro on the Palm, from Rikas Hospitality, the brains behind Twiggy, Kyma and Mimi Kakushi comes Tagomago, a restaurant and beach club with a distinctly Balearic feel. The space now boasts a Latino-inspired colour palette, with plenty of lush greenery, red patterned booths, and unique lamps and plant pots tucked into organic holes cut out of the wall. An ode to Ibiza’s sun-drenched chiringuitos, guests can enjoy tan-topping on the sandy shores, graze on a Mediterranean menu masterminded by corporate executive chef Giles Bousquet, and take a dip in the sparkling sea. Whether it’s for a luxe day at the beach club or a long lunch in the restaurant, Tagomago is here to bring a taste of the White Isle to the Palm Jumeirah. Read our review here.

Tagomago, Azure Residences, Palm Jumeirah, 10am to sunset beach, 10am to 1am restaurant. Tel: (0)4 832 6620, @tagomagodubai

Énas

Tucked inside Balqis Residence on the West Crescent of Palm Jumeirah, Énas is a relaxed Greek eatery, and the most recent addition to the Palm’s food scene.A cosy and contemporary space, an earthy palette and nature-inspired design elements make this a welcoming space designed to transport you to the shores of the Mediterranean. Think large rattan lamp shades, olive centre pieces and crisp white ceramics. The menu is reflective of the relaxed surroundings, with Greek home cooking and classic recipes the star of the show. Highlights on the menu include a mezze platter of Kalamata olives, marinated feta, three dips and Koulouri bread; a Gulf prawn saganaki with Greek oregano and a tomato ragu; and the restaurant’s signature charcoal seafood platter with chargrilled octopus, steamed clams, seared sea bass and grilled tiger prawns.

Énas, Balqis Residence, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, daily from 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 540 3600 @enasdxb Emmy Squared The New York-based pizzeria opened in the capital back in 2021 and, as of April, Dubai foodies can try the iconic square-shaped pizza inside Jumeirah’s Beach Walk Hotel. Bringing its renowned Brooklyn experience to Dubai, the restaurant features hues of pink, walnut wood, framed sketches of popular New Yorkers, red leather seating, and a fun and family-friendly atmosphere. On the menu, pizza lovers will be able to enjoy all the same dishes as the Abu Dhabi branch and then some. Combining its New York-style grandma pie with a Detroit-style pizza, Emmy Squared’s fluffy focaccia-like dough is edged with a caramelized, crispy cheese known as the brand’s signature ‘frico’ crust. Beach Walk Hotel, Jumeirah 3, Dubai, daily 12pm to 12am. @emmysquareduae

Robata

The newest restaurant from the team also behind TakaHisa in Caesars Palace, Robata is found in the adjacent Julius Tower at Caesars Palace. Robata promises an exclusive menu with only the finest ingredients, designer table wear and an extensive beverage list. Robata’s menu boasts an array of authentic Japanese cuisine, focusing mainly on ‘robatayaki’, which translates to “fireside cooking.” This unique BBQ style cooking technique combines hot coals and a flat open fireplace called a hearth grill. Robata also offers unique omakase dining experiences, with ingredients such as Bluefin tuna imported straight from Toyosu Market. What to order? Alongside their famed robatayaki dishes, guests can dive into their Shabu Shabu hotpot, which comes alongside asian greens, and the world’s highest-ranking A5 Kobe beef.

Robata, Julius Tower, Caesars Palace, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, 10am to 2am daily. Tel: (0)04 446 6689, robata.ae

The Tap House, Dubai Hills

The award-winning gastropub, The Tap House, now has a third branch at Dubai Hills Business Park. The pub offers a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere with one of the largest selections of draft drinks in town along with delicious European and Asian cuisine. There are four main areas to the venue with the dining area split into two sections, the main pub in the middle, and a stage on the far right of the restaurant featuring the iconic dark green hues, with brown and gold tones. The private dining area will be perfect for those looking to enjoy an intimate screening of footie. The lounge, a new edition to the Tap House, runs along the length of the venue, and is made up of velvet couches that compliment the gold and green with rust and pink accents. The Tap House, Dubai Hills Business Park, Mon to Thu 12pm to 12am, Fri 12pm to 1am, 9am to 1am Sat, 9am to 12am Sun. @thetaphousedubaihills Nola, City Walk It’s one of the most consistently popular restaurants in JLT, and now residents and diners in City Walk can enjoy a slice of New Orleans with the arrival of Nola City Walk. Although it’s got a relaxed feel like the original, this has a slightly more elevated feel, with dark woods, exposed brickwork and smart, dark hues. On the menu, baked camembert, beef tartare sit alongside charcuterie boards and flank steak. Much of the action revolves around the central, marble topped bar, where guests can perch up and enjoy the sounds of live music. Nola, above Mythos, The Square, City Walk, 12pm to 1am Sun to Thurs, 12pm to 2am Fri and Sat. Tel: (0)4 334 4098, @noladubai

Ría

Ría, replacing Breeze at Club Vista Mare, comes from Addmind Hospitality, the team behind Bar Du Port, Iris and La Mezcaleria amongst many others. The elegant beachside drinking and dining destination boasts a flavourful beach inspired by the sun-soaked shores of the Mediterranean. While it may be adopting a more upscale look and feel than its former occupant, everyone is welcome at Ría. Whether you’re visiting with the family, for a date night, or with mates for a fun evening out. It’s even pet-friendly, so your four-legged foodie doesn’t have to miss out.

Ría, Club Vista Mare, 11am to 2am Sun to Thurs, 11am to 3am Fri and Sat. @riarestaurantbar

Miya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Inspired by the magic and beauty of Mykonos, Miya Dubai is bringing its plate-smashing and authentic Greek tastes to Bluewaters Island. With live music, plate-smashing, and traditional Greek dancers, Miya promises an unforgettable dining experience. Inside, there are two open kitchens, a central bar, colourful wall murals, and Mediterranean-style interiors with a contemporary edge. On the menu? Guests can expect familiar Greek flavours with a modern twist.

Miya Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dubai. Opening Monday, March 20. Tel:(0)456 40008. @miya.dubai