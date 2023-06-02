Horror, adventure, fantasy, romance, animation – something for everyone…

Can you believe we’re already in June? Neither can we. And with entertainment, there’s so much going on that sometimes there’s almost too much choice for what to watch. In May, we saw a few fan favourites on Netflix – with Bridgerton-spin off Queen Charlotte and the docuseries on Anna Nicole Smith. We’re happy to say there’s a lot to look forward to this month too – here’s a rundown on the best to tune into in June.

Films

Dear Evan Hansen

Cast: Ben Platt, Kaitlyn Denver, Amandla Stenberg

Director: Stephen Chbosky

Genre: Musical/Drama

Teen angst and the toxic testing ground of the American high school are the headline themes in this coming-of-age drama. Things take an emotional turn when a letter penned by the titular character falls into the hands of some grieving parents.

Arriving June 10

Halloween Kills

Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichek.

Director: David Gordon Green

Genre: Horror

We’re 12 movies into American slasher franchise, Halloween and madman Michael Myers doesn’t look like he’s slowing down any time soon. Fresh from escaping from Laurie Strode’s trap he’s up to his murdery high-jinx again. Can the town rise up and finally put an end to his multi-decade rampage? Or does Halloween 13 just have too-good-a-ring to it?

Arriving June 28

Series

Skull Island

Cast: Mae Whitman, Benjamin Bratt, Betty Gilpin

Creator: Lauren Schmidt Hissrich

Genre: Adventure/Animation

Home to one of cinema’s most prolifically featured primates, Skull Island never really sounded like it would find its way to the top of any Trip Advisor luxury travel lists. But then again it’s not like the band of shipwrecked souls who end up there, had much choice.

Arriving June 22

The Witcher

Cast: Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan

Creator: Lauren Schmidt Hissrich

Genre: Adventure

Cavill’s incarnation as the White Wolf returns for one last ride, and the stakes could not be higher. With the land consumed with infighting, war, chaos and the ravages of the wild hunt, Geralt might not be the hero The Continent wants, but he is the one they need.

Vol 1 arriving June 29

Doom at Your Service

Cast: Park Bo-young, Seo In-guk, Lee Soo-hyuk

Creators: Kwon Yeong-il, Yu Je-won, Im Me-ah-ri

Genre: Fantasy

This 2021 South Korean television series follows a terminally ill woman who questions everything in her life and hopes for the end of the world. The answer to her prayers is to live with a man with supernatural powers- they discover love and life as they live together for 100 days.

Arriving June 3o

Never Have I Ever

Cast: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jaggannathan, Richa Moorjani

Creators: Kwon Yeong-il, Yu Je-won, Im Me-ah-ri

Genre: Comedy/Drama

This quirky teen drama focuses on the life of an Indian-American teen who seeks popularity at her high school. The fourth and final season of the show will follow Devi and her gang as they navigate senior year, identity crises, crushes and the impending journey to college.

Arriving June 8

Is it Cake, too?

Cast: Mikey Day

Genre: Food

This popular baking contest is inspired by viral Tiktok videos from lockdown. With bakers coming up with oven-fired confections that look indistinguishable from the thing they’re imitating.

Season 2 arriving June 30

