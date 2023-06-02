Everything to look forward to on Netflix UAE in June
Horror, adventure, fantasy, romance, animation – something for everyone…
Can you believe we’re already in June? Neither can we. And with entertainment, there’s so much going on that sometimes there’s almost too much choice for what to watch. In May, we saw a few fan favourites on Netflix – with Bridgerton-spin off Queen Charlotte and the docuseries on Anna Nicole Smith. We’re happy to say there’s a lot to look forward to this month too – here’s a rundown on the best to tune into in June.
Films
Dear Evan Hansen
Cast: Ben Platt, Kaitlyn Denver, Amandla Stenberg
Director: Stephen Chbosky
Genre: Musical/Drama
Teen angst and the toxic testing ground of the American high school are the headline themes in this coming-of-age drama. Things take an emotional turn when a letter penned by the titular character falls into the hands of some grieving parents.
Arriving June 10
Halloween Kills
Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichek.
Director: David Gordon Green
Genre: Horror
We’re 12 movies into American slasher franchise, Halloween and madman Michael Myers doesn’t look like he’s slowing down any time soon. Fresh from escaping from Laurie Strode’s trap he’s up to his murdery high-jinx again. Can the town rise up and finally put an end to his multi-decade rampage? Or does Halloween 13 just have too-good-a-ring to it?
Arriving June 28
Series
Skull Island
Cast: Mae Whitman, Benjamin Bratt, Betty Gilpin
Creator: Lauren Schmidt Hissrich
Genre: Adventure/Animation
Home to one of cinema’s most prolifically featured primates, Skull Island never really sounded like it would find its way to the top of any Trip Advisor luxury travel lists. But then again it’s not like the band of shipwrecked souls who end up there, had much choice.
Arriving June 22
The Witcher
Cast: Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan
Creator: Lauren Schmidt Hissrich
Genre: Adventure
Cavill’s incarnation as the White Wolf returns for one last ride, and the stakes could not be higher. With the land consumed with infighting, war, chaos and the ravages of the wild hunt, Geralt might not be the hero The Continent wants, but he is the one they need.
Vol 1 arriving June 29
Doom at Your Service
Cast: Park Bo-young, Seo In-guk, Lee Soo-hyuk
Creators: Kwon Yeong-il, Yu Je-won, Im Me-ah-ri
Genre: Fantasy
This 2021 South Korean television series follows a terminally ill woman who questions everything in her life and hopes for the end of the world. The answer to her prayers is to live with a man with supernatural powers- they discover love and life as they live together for 100 days.
Arriving June 3o
Never Have I Ever
Cast: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jaggannathan, Richa Moorjani
Creators: Kwon Yeong-il, Yu Je-won, Im Me-ah-ri
Genre: Comedy/Drama
This quirky teen drama focuses on the life of an Indian-American teen who seeks popularity at her high school. The fourth and final season of the show will follow Devi and her gang as they navigate senior year, identity crises, crushes and the impending journey to college.
Arriving June 8
Is it Cake, too?
Cast: Mikey Day
Genre: Food
This popular baking contest is inspired by viral Tiktok videos from lockdown. With bakers coming up with oven-fired confections that look indistinguishable from the thing they’re imitating.
Season 2 arriving June 30
Images: YouTube/Netflix