This May be the best month of Netflix in the UAE
Period pieces, distant dystopian lands and Anna Nicole Smith…
The month of May is well underway, but that doesn’t mean that nothing is coming onto the UAE Netflix. There is always something to watch, something to binge and something to use for background noise. This May, get ready for a whole host of new Netflix specials coming to the UAE circuit. We see a much anticipated period piece, J-Lo back in literal action and a new insight into the life and death of Anna Nicole Smith.
Buckle up, grab some popcorn and enjoy what May be the best month of Netflix in the UAE.
Series
Queen Charlotte
Cast: Arsema Thomas, India Ria Amarteifio, Golda Rosheuvel
Genre: Period Drama
If you were as hooked on the Bridgerton series as we were, then this will be your newest binge. Following the early life of Queen Charlotte, the series of the same name takes you through the journey of a trying marriage to King George. The series also runs in parallel with “present-day” Queen Charlotte, allowing us to really understand why the queen behaves the way she does.
Black Knight
Cast: Kim Woo-bin, Esom, Kang Yoo-seok
Genre: Action
Set in dystopian 2071, the world is devastated by air pollution and the survival of humanity rests in the hands of the Black Knights. They are far from your average deliverymen.
Mulligan
Cast: Chrissy Teigen, Tina Fey, Sam Richardson,
Genre: Animated Series
A satirical comedy, where most of Earth has been destroyed by aliens. It’s up to a few survivors to rebuild what is left of America (it’s always the USA that gets alien invasions) Will they be able to form a perfect union and fix America?
Muted
Cast: Chrissy Teigen, Tina Fey, Sam Richardson
Genre: Drama
Sergio hasn’t spoken since he murdered his parents six years ago. Yikes. Now, a psychiatrist is trying to uncover what happened through a twisted investigation.
Fubar
Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Fortune Feimster Andy Buckley
Genre: Drama/Comedy
When a father and daughter learn that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years, they realize their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don’t know one another at all. Forced to team up as partners, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humour.
Films
The Mother
Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick
Genre: Thriller
A deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men.
Blood and Gold
Cast: Alexander Scheer, Robert Maaser, Marie Hacke
Genre: Drama/Action
At the bitter end of WWII, a German deserter and a young woman are drawn into a bloody battle with a group of Nazis hunting for hidden gold.
Tin and Tina
Cast: Anastasia Russo, Milena Smit, Jaime Lorente
Genre: Horror
After a traumatic miscarriage, a young couple adopts two peculiar twins from a convent whose obsession with religion soon disturbs the family.
Mixed by Erry
Cast: Adriano Pantaleo, Greta Esposito, Guiseppe Arena
Genre: Comedy
Smuggling self-made mixtapes in 1980s Naples, an aspiring DJ and his two brothers become surprisingly powerful record producers wanted by the law.
Documentaries
Missing: Dead or Alive?
Follow officers from a South Carolina sheriff’s department as they urgently search for individuals who’ve disappeared under troubling circumstances.
Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me
From the heights of her modelling fame to her tragic death, this documentary reveals Anna Nicole Smith through the eyes of the people closest to her.
