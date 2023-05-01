We do love a summer saving…

Keeping the kids entertained throughout the summer months can feel like a daunting, and borderline remortgage-y task. But it doesn’t have to be.

One of the UAE’s most prolific family entertainment hubs, Yas Island has a whole summer full of stand-out savings to take advantage of — with kids under 12 staying, playing and cafe-ing for free.

To take advantage of the offer, you’ll need to book a stay on the yasisland.com website. The free part kicks in for every child under 12 with a paying adult. The child is also entitled to the same meal plan as the one booked for the parent, and — with the ‘Stay and Play’ deals — entrance to one (or two with some hotels) of the Yas Island Theme Parks is included per night of stay.

Jump onto the record-breaking thrill coasters of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi; dive into the enchanted aquatic wonderland of Yas Waterworld; or come face-to-face with your favourite DC characters and exciting rides at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. It’s worth noting as well, that some packages also include complimentary access to Yas Beach and Cyan Beach.

The promotion is available to book online now, is valid on hotel stays between June 1 and September 30, 2023 — and is applicable across multiple hotel options.

Package prices based on one night’s stay, (two adults plus kids) start at around Dhs1088 (including breakfast. You can also add on dine-around vouchers, to unlock more Yas Island restaurants.

Yas Island, June 1 to September 30, 2023. yasisland.com

