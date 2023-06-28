The legendary actor has made the most of his time in the UAE capital…

One of the world’s leading action stars, Tom Cruise touched down in Abu Dhabi this weekend for the Middle Eastern premiere of the latest Mission: Impossible film.

But his time in the capital, where Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One was partially filmed, has been as action-packed as the soon-to-be released blockbuster.

When he first touched down in Abu Dhabi, images were released of the A-list movie star with director Christopher McQuarrie at Abu Dhabi International Airport’s (soon to open) Midfield Terminal. It’s at this location where one of the film’s most intense scenes (and stunts) were staged.

Then on Monday June 26, Cruise headed to the glittering Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental for the red carpet premiere. The event also featured appearances from the film’s superstar cast, including Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff.

But with work out of the way, the star and producer behind the soon-to-drop Mission Impossible movie made time to see the sights of Abu Dhabi. For dinner, he opted for the What’s On Award-winning restaurant Fouquet’s at Louvre Abu Dhabi. The smartly dressed star and his party happily posed for pictures with the team behind the elegant French eatery, with restaurant sources telling us that the star ordered the croque monsieur and a Fouquet’s burger. He’s clearly a man with good taste…

Tom Cruise’s time at Louvre Abu Dhabi also included a trip around the museum, with Film Abu Dhabi sharing snaps of Cruise and his co-stars on a tour of the Jean Nouvel-designed museum.

Mission Impossible is out in cinemas across the UAE on July 13.