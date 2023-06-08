WPL final performances, grime and more…

This weekend in Dubai is promising to be somewhat of a wild weekend after all. Dubai is bringing the heat with major parties from internationally renowned DJs, South African pop stars and plenty more this weekend. There’s a little bit of everything for everybody.

Check out these major parties in Dubai this weekend.

Thursday, June 8

Afro B

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The mastermind behind the track that hypes up the club so flawlessly. Afro B is heading to the newly opened nightclub in Al Jaddaf, SOT. Known for the hit Drogba, the afrobeats artist was last in Dubai for AfroWorld at the Coca-Cola Arena.

SOT, Marriott Hotel, Al Jaddaf. Tel: (0)56 393 3366 @sotdubai

Kurt Darren

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

South African pop sensation, Kurt Darren will be heading to the Hard Rock Cafe this June. Loslappie singing Darren will be performing at the Hard Rock Cafe in Dubai Festival City. Tickets are on sale now and early bird tickets are priced at Dhs149, else it will be Dhs199 for general admission. His most famous tracks include Meisie Meisie, Kaalvoet Sokkie, and Kaptein. Kurt Darren has worked alongside the likes of Snotkop, Jan Bloukaas, and Nicholis Louw. Do note, the event is open to those only over the age of 21.

Kurt Darren, Hard Rock Cafe, Festival City, Dubai, Thursday, June 8. livenation.me

Friday, June 9

Simply Red

It’s been a long 20 years, but iconic British soul and pop band, Simply Red is returning to Dubai jamming at the Coca-Cola Arena in June. The iconic British soul and pop band is performing as part of the line-up of the first-ever World Padel League running from June 8 to 11. The award-winning band has had a number of smash hits including Holding Back the Years, Fairground, Stars, For Your Babies, and more. By the end of this year, the band will have performed 73 shows in 20 countries to over 600,000 people. Ticket prices start from Dhs199 and can be purchased here.

Simply Red, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, June 9, coca-cola-arena.com

Saturday, June 10

Nicky Romero

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WPL – World Padel League (@wplworld)

Taking the stage on Saturday, June 10, Nicky Romero will be performing as part of the highly anticipated World Padel League. Nicky Romeros’ performance is one of four, including Simply Red, an Emirati performance by Shamma Hamdan, and Mithoon. He is responsible for the tracks including I Could Be the One, as well as his viral anthem Toulouse which cemented his spot in the music industry, as well as producing tracks alongside the likes of Britney Spears, Rihanna, and EDM legend Avicci.

Nicky Romero, The World Padel League, Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, Sat June 10, tickets from Dhs129. coca-cola-arena.com

Paros closing party

Above by Paros is coming to a close. The warmer weather means rooftop and outdoor events are drawing to a close. Who better to round out the amazing season than DJ Weiss? Known for his hit single Feel My Needs, you are guaranteed spectacular views and even better beats to accompany.

Paros, Taj Hotel, JLT, 5pm to 9pm 5 drinks for Dhs175, 9pm till midnight Dhs200 for ladies, Dhs250 for gents, 5 drinks. abovedubai.com abovedubai.com

Sunday, June 11

Yungen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLU DUBAI (@clubbludubai)

British rapper Yungen will be heading up Club Blu this weekend for a Bad performance – we mean the track, not that the performance will actually be bad. He is known for other hits including Bestie, Take My Number and his latest release Buss It.

Club Blu, v Hotel, Al Habtoor City, 10pm to 4am. @clubbludubai

Images: Supplied and Getty