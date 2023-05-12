Expect a night of EDM sensation…

Dutch DJ, producer and EDM star Nicky Romero is headed to Dubai next month. Taking the stage on Saturday June 10, Nicky Romero will be performing as part of the highly anticipated World Padel League. This performance will be one of four concerts that will take place over the four-day tournament, which will also see performances from Simply Red and Emirati singer Shamma Hamdan.

This DJ prodigy quickly took the world by storm, rising to fame to become one of the most influential DJs of his era. His influence on the global music scene spans from iconic collaborations and producing with industry legends such as Rihanna, Britney Spears and Avicii to number-one anthems. Responsible for the chart-topping single ‘I Could Be the One’, as well as his viral anthem ‘Toulouse’ which firmly cemented his spot in the music industry, you can expect to hear both these and more next month. Tickets are now on sale on the Coca-Cola Arena website, with prices starting at Dhs129.

The inaugural World Padel League will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena from Thursday June 8 to Sunday June 11. This will be the first year that this iconic four-day event will take place in the Coca-cola Arena, with the tournament comprising of four teams featuring 24 of the world’s top padel players. The event is presented in partnership with Dubai Calendar, Department of Economy and Tourism and Dubai Sports Council.

Nicky Romero, The World Padel League, Coca-Cola Arena, Sat June 10, tickets from Dhs129. coca-cola-arena.com

Images: provided