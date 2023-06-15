The new rooftop venue marks the third Dubai opening of the beloved homegrown pan-Asian restaurant…

If, like us, you’re big fans of Asia Asia, you’ll be excited to learn that the pan-Asian hotspot is expanding to the Palm Jumeirah. Hot on the heels of unveiling the multi-million dirham renovation of the Pier 7 original, the team behind Asia Asia have announced that Asia Asia Palm Jumeirah is opening later this year.

Set to welcome diners in October 2023, Asia Asia Palm Jumeirah will debut on the rooftop of Andaz Dubai The Palm, taking the space formerly occupied by Hanami. Across the 10,000 square foot space, guests can expect to drink, dine and party across a dining room, bar area, and terrace, which comes with panoramic views of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks.

The whole venue will all be dressed up in suitably glamorous decor, echoing the sultry opulence of the newly enhanced Dubai Marina spot. Think jewel-hued interiors and grand furniture, that are vibrant and tactile. Handpicked artifacts, art and furniture create a setting that’s deliberately designed to be photographed.

On the menu, diners can look forward to tasting their way through flavours inspired by those that defined the ancient spice route. Live cooking stations and an open kitchen further add to the culinary theatrics.

The new branch of Asia Asia marks the restaurant’s third Dubai opening, joining the original in Pier 7 and the Downtown edition in Business Bay. Asia Asia is also one of a number of excellent culinary outposts at Yas Bay, located on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island.

Asia Asia comes from the hospitality masterminds Solutions Leisure, who have also brought us Lock, Stock & Barrel, Ula, STK and En Fuego. The team will also add another new opening to the Palm later this year when they open their new Miami-meets-Palm-Springs-inspired beach club, The 305, at Palm West Beach.

Asia Asia Palm Jumeirah, Andaz Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, opening October 2023. @asiaasiauae