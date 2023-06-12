Dubai Marina’s Pan-Asian hotspot has had a glow-up…

For many years, Asia Asia has been a staple in Dubai’s nightlife scene offering delectable Pan-Asian bites, lively entertainment, and mesmerising views over Dubai Marina.

3 of 12

After closing to the public earlier this month, the brand’s flagship Pier 7 hotspot has recently undergone a major refurbishment, worth over Dhs11 million.

The restaurant reopened to the public on Saturday, June 10 with the same mysterious Geisha-inspired aesthetic you know and love but with some cool new features including an open kitchen, extended bar space, and live cooking stations.

As well as a brand-new look and feel, the revamp includes an upgraded menu with exciting new Pan-Asian dishes to try and a tasting menu.

Inside, the restaurant features new furniture and art sourced all the way from Thailand and South-East Asia, with vibrant pops of fuchsia, gold touches, and plush velvets bridging the gap between tradition and contemporary.

Soft lighting adds to the ambiance, dramatising the open kitchen and breathtaking marina views.

The menu, conjured up by culinary director Robert Rathbone, is inspired by the ancient Spice Route. There’s also a new tasting menu with wine-pairing providing an immersive foodie experience for those looking to try something different.

Paul Evans, co-founder and CEO of Solutions Group, expressed his excitement for the refurb, adding, “As we embark on this new chapter and expand from Dubai Marina into Business Bay and Abu Dhabi, we not only celebrate a decade of Solutions Group but also honor the past seven years of Asia Asia becoming a staple within the UAE’s dining scene.”

“The flagship restaurant’s stunning update will catapult the brand into a new league of dining and we’re thrilled to share this exciting evolution with our valued guests.”

Asia Asia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai. Daily, 6pm to 1am. Tel:(0)4 423 8301, @asiaasiauae

Images: Supplied