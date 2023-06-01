Set your reminders, tickets go on sale tomorrow…

80s music fans, we have some great news… The sell-out Rewind Festival is returning to Dubai next year, with an epic lineup of throwback 80s and 90s artists confirmed so far.

The artists confirmed so far include Bananarama, Chesney Hawkes, ABC, Midge Ure, The Real Thing, and returning for a second time, Heather Small.

Rewind is one of the biggest 80s and 90s festivals in the UK and after a sell-out festival earlier this year in March, it is returning in March 2024.

The 2024 rendition of Rewind Festival will be hosted at Bla Bla Dubai in collaboration with Live Nation. Rewind Festival will take place over two days on Friday, March 1 and 2 in 2024. The event will be packed with throw-back entertainment, mouthwatering food and of course, plenty of bars.

What to expect

Rewind took place this year on March 4 and featured the 80s and 90s star-studded lineup. We were entertained by the likes of Marc Almond, one half of soft cell; Tony Hadley from Spandau Ballet, Heather Small of M People and T’pau.

The 2023 festival sold out weeks ahead of the night, which means you’ll want to get your tickets for the upcoming festival in 2024 as soon as they go on sale.

The lineup for Rewind Festival Dubai 2024 hasn’t been announced yet, but be sure to bookmark this page because as soon as we know, you’ll know.

Tickets

We can expect that tickets will officially go on sale on Friday, June 2 – so set your alarms, and mark your calendars. Tickets start from Dhs399 for general admission and VIP tickets will cost Dhs650.

If you want to attend both days of the festival, you will have to purchase a ticket for both days.

Early bird tickets and prices will be announced closer to the time – of course, when we know, you’ll know.

Do note, the event is strictly for 21+.

Rewind Festival, Bla Bla, JBR, Fri and Sat, Mar 1 and 2, 2024, Tickets from Dhs399. Tel: (0)4 584 4111. blabladubai.ae @blabladubai @rewindfestdxb

Images: Supplied by Bla Bla Dubai