Get back on track with your fitness this summer…

There’s nothing that brings anyone more joy than the word ‘free’ and if you have a teen who is looking to head to the gym to kickstart their fitness journey, this is the perfect deal. Both, for them… and for the parent’s pursestrings.

This summer, international fitness chain Snap Fitness is launching a 30-day free summer gym membership for teens between the ages of 13 and 17. Running from July 1 to 31, the offer is part of the company’s CSR initiative to encourage an active lifestyle among youngsters in the UAE.

What is included

The one-month membership will include an initial fitness assessment following which members will be given a workout plan curated according to their health and fitness level. You can also take part in group activities like boxing, dancing, and strength training. The free membership is also inclusive of one workout session run by certified personal trainers. Members also get a trial run at the Snap Fitness App which has a library of pre-recorded workouts to exercise at home or the gym.

How to enrol?

The registration procedure is quite simple – teens can visit one of Snap Fitness’s three centres with their Emirates ID. The centres are located in Dubai Media City, Motor City and Downtown. Their Downtown centre is open from 6am to 11pm weekly, while the Media City and Motor City locations are open all day, every day.

The membership starts on the day of enrolment, which is any time between July 1 and 31.

Not a gym goer? No problem…

Dubai Sports World will be back at the World Trade Centre. Until September 10, the popular sports venue will home nine different sports across over 40 courts and pitches under one roof. These include and are not limited to football, basketball, padel, table tennis, cricket, and badminton. There’s also an option for daily pay-as-you-go classes including HIIT, yoga, and martial arts. Read more here.

Snap Fitness UAE, location Media City, Motor City and Downtown Dubai, from July 1 to 31, free. Tel: (0) 54 704 8619.@snapfitnessuae

Featured image: Unsplash

Article image: Supplied