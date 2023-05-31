All your favourite sports under one roof this summer…

Dubai Sports World is heading back to World Trade Centre from June 1 to September 10. It’s set to be the largest one yet with nine different sports across over 40 courts and pitches.

Sports enthusiasts can stay active indoors with nine popular sports, all under one roof. These include football, basketball, padel, table tennis, volleyball, cricket, badminton, and more.

There’s also a gym and fitness studio with daily pay-as-you-go classes including HIIT, yoga, martial arts, and more.

This year, for its 13th edition, there will also be new facilities including two new Pickleball courts, a 300m running track, and a dedicated gym area complete with new matrix cardio and strength training equipment.

Plus, starting June 15, little ones will be able to enjoy a range of free activities at Dubai Kids World including mini golf, ball pits, video games, giant Jenga, arm wrestling, and more.

How much does it cost?

During the opening weekend, June 4 and 5, visitors can book any court, session, pitch, or fitness class for free, using the code AWESOME.

Prices for classes start from Dhs35 per person, depending on the sport you pick and the time slot. To book a court, prices start from Dhs330 per hour (off-peak).

In addition to regular bookings and the broad array of academy and coaching options, a series of tournaments across various sports will soon be announced. Keep your eyes on @dubaisportsworld

Getting there…

Heading over? You can park at an affordable rate at Za’abeel Plaza Parking, Al Mustaqbal Street. Alternatively, you can also get the Dubai Metro to World Trade Centre and hop, skip, and jump over to Za’abeel Halls.

For more information and pricing, or to enrol in the academies and summer camps, visit dubaisportsworld.ae or book via the Dubai Sports World app.

Dubai Sports World, Zabeel Halls 2 – 6, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai. June 1 to September 10. Daily, 8am to 12am. dubaisportsworld.ae

Images: Dubai Sports World