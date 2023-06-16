A vibrant new hotel set on the iconic Palm Jumeirah…

Location

Located at the far end of Palm West Beach, the NH Collection Dubai The Palm is set back from the main promenade but enjoys direct access to the beach. Its sea-facing rooms provide spectacular views of Dubai Marina and the western fronds of Palm Jumeirah, while the ever-popular Nakheel Mall is just a stone’s throw away. It’s a short stroll to the Arabian Gulf and on the horizon is the unmistakable outline of Ain Dubai.

Look and feel

Dubai’s first NH Collection hotel is compact but cool. There’s a fun, quirky and playful ambience to the place, with its walls liberally sprinkled with murals and stencil-like depictions of Dubai’s skyline. Those murals include a headscarf-wearing camel in sunglasses and a colourful portrait of a woman partially obscured by a traditional battoulah. Overall there’s an unmistakable vibrancy to the property, which has made local character and sustainability a priority.

Rooms

We stay in a Premier Sea View Room with floor-to-ceiling windows at one end. Cosy rather than spacious, it’s bright, breezy and modern. There’s a stylish flair to the room, with its SleepBetter mattress, generous selection of pillows, and sustainable amenities. ‘May the adventures never stop’ is written above our king-size bed and one lens of a camel’s sunglasses doubled up as a mirror. The colour scheme is all soft blue and white tones and the compact ensuite bathroom features a wonderful rain shower.

Facilities

Arguably the hotel’s biggest draw is its sunset-facing rooftop infinity pool. Gently following the curvature of the hotel, it boasts everything from floating loungers to spectacular views of the Dubai Marina skyline. Below and in the near distance is one of the hottest stretches of beach in Dubai, to which guests have easy access. There is also a small beachside pool, as well as a gym, a Soul Senses Spa, and a kids’ club.

Food and drink

There are five venues to choose from and opting where to go is something of a dilemma. First up, there’s Maiora, which serves a wide selection of both regional and international dishes. The rooftop infinity pool, meanwhile, is home to Seen Restaurant & Bar, where we sipped on cocktails before heading downstairs to Seven Sports Bar, an industrial-style venue featuring an abundance of large TV screens. We tucked into a wonderful truffle mac and cheese (Dhs60) and a plant-based vegan burger (Dhs60) before embarking on an amusing game of pool. One morning we opted for breakfast at Revo Café, a chic little venue offering everything from shakshuka to Spanish potato tortilla. We opted for eggs royale (Dhs55), before heading to the beach and a relaxing day of doing absolutely nothing.

Room rates

A one-night stay for two in a Premier Sea View Room starts from Dhs766. Rates are inclusive of breakfast.

NH Collection Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: 04 5497777.

world.nh-hotels.com

Words: Iain Akerman

Images: NH Collection Dubai The Palm