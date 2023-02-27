Sponsored: Add this to your staycation list…

Palm Jumeirah is home to a number of attractive hotels and the latest to join the list is NH Collection.

The elegant property opened its doors in February on the exclusive Palm West Beach and is already brimming with staycationers and guests.

There are cosy guest rooms and suites spanning 11 categories, as well as 306 studios and apartments. Bring the little ones as the hotel has plenty of areas to keep the little ones busy including a playroom with toys and trained staff.

With direct access to the beach over the promenade, guests will be able to soak in the views and the sun at the beach. Head to the beach club and soak in those music and party vibes, or bring a page-turner and enjoy the sea breeze at the sun loungers.

The same stunning views can also be enjoyed from the hotel’s rooftop which brags a 45-metre infinity pool and elegant bar. Pick a lounger by or in the pool, a cabana or pull up a cosy seat at a table.

For a more casual vibe post your beach trip, head to popular Revo. Located on the ground floor of the hotel, the cafe offers light bites and drinks. While you recharge, the little ones can play in the dedicated play area. Don’t want to miss an important game? Head to the hotel’s lively Seven Sports Bar on the ground floor for drinks and delicious pub grub.

For other dining options, head to Maiora – the restaurant’s all-day dining restaurant serving up a range of international dishes and local specialities. The restaurant also has a separate space where little ones can enjoy their own special buffet selection.

For a quick catch-up with colleagues or if you want to get some work done, head to Te Lounge for refreshing juices, hot drinks and light baked goods.

For more information or to book your next staycay, email the team at dubaithepalm@nhcollection.com or visit world.nh-hotels.com

NH Collection Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Tel: (0)4 549 7777. world.nh-hotels.com