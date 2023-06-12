Learn from the best at these pilates studios in Dubai…

Whether you’re looking to try reformer pilates for the first time or take your skills to the next level, we’ve got you covered.

The full-body, low-impact workout has a long list of mental and physical benefits. Especially when it involves the reformer machines (which you’ve likely seen all over Instagram).

Ready to start sculpting? Here are some of the best places to take pilates classes in Dubai…

Blended Wellness

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jessica casalegno ◬ (@jess.casa)

This wellness destination located on the Palm features a spa, a gym, pilates studio, hair and beauty salon, and the UAE’s first traditional Russian Banya, all under one roof. With a focus on more than just external improvements, Blended Within concentrates on slowing down and focusing on you. With daily reformer pilates classes, you can choose from upper body and core, lower body and core, or full body. Packages start from Dhs600 for five classes or Dhs1,100 for 10 classes.

Blended Wellness, Dukes The Palm, A Royal Hideaway Resort, Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0)4 423 8313. blendedwellness.com

Cultivate

Homegrown, family-run fitness space Cultivate is located just off Al Wasl Road in Al Safa 2. Open from Monday to Saturday, the space is all about reconnecting with your mind and body. Reformer pilates packages start from Dhs153 per class or Dhs1,260 for ten classes. Those who’d rather private sessions with a PT can book a consultation to create a bespoke schedule. As well as reformer and mat pilates, Cultivate offers yoga, HIIT, cross fit, and circuit training classes. You can find the November schedule on their website.

Chacaron Cultivate Fitness Club, 775B Al Wasl Road , Al Safa 2, Dubai. Tel:(0)50 116 3483. cultivate.fit / @cultivatedubai

Posture

Posture promises a mind-body-soul experience offering reformer, cadillac, and mat pilates for all levels. Located on the Golden Mile, Palm Jumeirah the Balearic-style studio honors the original style of Joseph Pilates and has a strong focus on form and core, rather than simply burning calories, and an emphasis on strength and mobility in all their signature classes. The packages start from Dhs150 per class, Dhs1,300 for ten classes, or first-timers can get two classes for Dhs150.

Posture, Golden Mile, Building 4, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel:(0)58 580 7256. thisisposture.com / @thisisposture

Real Pilates

Real Pilates is a sanctuary in the city with state-of-the-art pilates equipment, STOTT-qualified instructors, and an extensive class list across equipment pilates, mat, pilates, yoga, and barre. With multiple locations including JLT, Jumeirah, and Meydan, the mind-body studio offers flexible packages starting from Dhs125 per class, Dhs1,060 for ten classes, or newcomers can get five classes for Dhs310.

Real Pilates. Multiple locations: Meydan, JLT, and Jumeirah. Tel:(0)4 458 5399. real-pilates.com / @realpilates

Yoga La Vie

Yoga La Vie takes a contemporary approach to pilates based on the Joseph Pilates method. Get ready to strengthen your core and increase your flexibility with the thoughtful instructors who will take you through each exercise no matter what your fitness level is. Located on Golden Mile, Palm Jumeirah, the studio also offers barre and yoga classes for both men and women, starting from Dhs126, Dhs1,134 for ten classes package, and your first trial class is free.

Golden Mile Galleria, Building 2, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 4477087. yogalaviedubai.com /@yogalavie

Images: Social