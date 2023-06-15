It’s the property most ambitious project till date…

From the Burj Khalifa to Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Dubai Creek Harbour and more, Emaar Properties has a number of grand projects here in Dubai. And on June 13, the developer announced their brand new lifestyle destination – The Oasis.

The property is estimated to be worth 20 million dollars and is one of Emaar’s most ambitious projects till date.

About The Oasis

The Oasis is positioned as the place to be for resort-style living in Dubai. It covers a land area of more than 9.4 million square metres and will house over 7,000 residential units. These housing units range from large mansions to spacious villas, and are surrounded by canals, lakes and parks for some breathtaking views.

Clean, green spaces, jogging tracks and airy spaces for recreation cover about 25 per cent of the development. These amenities, along with other high-end facilities, are meant to give the residents an upscale lifestyle experience.

Golfers will be spoiled for choice as four international golf courses are located near the community and for shoppers, you’ll be spoilt for choice as Emaar plans to open 1.5 million square feet of retail space. It will be home to (difficult-to-pronounce) brands, diverse restaurants and all the spots for a little bit of fun.

As of now, we are unsure about the exact location., but Emaar did state that the development is just a short, 20-minute drive from Downtown Dubai.

Speaking at the event, Shahrukh Khan states, “Whenever Emaar presents us with an urban marvel, it immediately follows it with another new destination that is a masterpiece in and of itself, such as The Oasis by Emaar… This is not unusual for Dubai, a great metropolis that has become one of the world’s most famous, elegant, and advanced cities,”

Mohamed Alabbar, the founder of Emaar added that The Oasis is “poised to complement the urban landscape of Dubai and redefine the future of luxurious living amidst nature and water, blending harmonious architecture and exceptional amenities.”

