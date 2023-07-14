The American singer-songwriter behind hits including One Call Away, We Don’t Talk Anymore and Attention, lands in the capital this October…

Charlie Puth is only One Call (and a few months) Away from landing in Abu Dhabi. The American singer-songwriter is set to perform in the capital for the first time on Sunday October 1, bringing his “Charlie” Live Experience to the Etihad Arena.

Tickets are now on sale via livenation.me and ticketmaster.ae. Tickets start from Dhs295 for general access standing tickets and Dhs245 for lower bowl seated tickets. Golden Circle tickets start from Dhs795.

After a clip of Puth covering Adele’s Someone Like You went viral in 2011, the American popstar has become well known for his catchy musical mastery. His setlist will no doubt include some of his biggest chart-topping hits, including We Don’t Talk Anymore, One Call Away and Attention. The concert promises to be an emotional one, as the singer-songwriter journeys through the top tracks from his collection of albums and collaborations.

In the decade that Charlie Puth has been in the music industry, he’s racked up some pretty impressive numbers. His accolades include eight multi-platinum singles, four Grammy nominations, three Billboard Music Awards, a Critic’s Choice Award, and a Golden Globe nomination. Phew.

More mega music lands in the capital

Charlie Puth is the latest act to join an ever-impressive list of musical stars set to light up Yas Island in the coming months. Also in October, prepare to be entertained by Brit pop legend Robbie Williams on October 18, then sing along as American popstar Ava Max opens musical proceedings for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after-race concerts in November. Then as the F1 draws to a close, we’ll be rocking out with Foo Fighters at Etihad Park.

Charlie Puth Presents The “Charlie” Live Experience, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Sunday October 1, tickets from Dhs245. livenation.me

Image: Getty