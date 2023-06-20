Let Him Entertain You at Etihad Arena this October…

Popular British popstar Robbie Williams is making a welcome return to Abu Dhabi later this year. On Wednesday October 18, the Let Me Entertain You hitmaker will headline at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena as part of his 25 Years of Hits world tour.

Tickets go on sale on Friday June 23 at 12pm, so set your alarms and make sure you head to livenation.me to snap yours up.

Known as one of the best live acts of his generation, Robbie Williams has been captivating audiences for the last two and a half decades. A born entertainer, we can’t wait to see this pop icon bring his energetic showmanship and songbook of countless sing-along hits to the capital this October.

Prior to going solo, Robbie Williams was a founding member of beloved boyband Take That. After going out on his own, Robbie Williams became one of pop music’s leading lights, releasing 7 UK No 1 tracks, including Rock DJ, Candy and Radio. Alongside his hugely successful singles, Williams has also put out a string of multi-platinum albums. When Robbie Williams performs in Abu Dhabi later this year, you can expect to sing-along some of the biggest numbers from these releases, like Angels, Let Me Entertain You, Millennium and She’s The One.

No stranger to the UAE, Robbie Williams last performed in the UAE when he headlined Atlantis, The Palm’s 2021 New Year’s Eve party, and prior to that was a headliner at The Pointe in January 2020. His last gig in Abu Dhabi took place in April 2015 as part of his Let Me Entertain You Tour.

Across his glittering 25 year career, Robbie Williams has won 18 Brit Awards, multiple MTV European Music Awards, and even holds a Guinness World Record for selling a staggering 1.6 million tickets in a single day during his Close Encounters tour in 2006.

Don’t miss this infectious showman as he performs live for the first time at Etihad Arena.

Robbie Williams presents 25 Years of Hits, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Wednesday October 18, tickets on sale 12pm Friday June 23. livenation.me, @livenationme