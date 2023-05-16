Dutch DJ Tiesto and US popstar Ava Max have also just been announced…

Get ready to rock: American rockstars the Foo Fighters are set to perform in Abu Dhabi for the very first time at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after race concerts 2023.

The Best of You hitmakers will close out the shows on Sunday November 26.

Alongside Foo Fighters, the two acts performing on the first night, Thursday November 23 have also just been announced. Dutch DJ Tiesto will spin his dancefloor-filling hits such as 10:35 and y, alongside US popstar, Ava Max. The singer-songwriter is known for her pop anthems including Kings & Queens, My Head & My Heart and Sweet But Psycho.

Artists for the remaining two nights, Friday November 24 and Saturday November 25, are still yet to be announced.

Tickets for the gigs are, as always, included in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket rate.

The first UAE gig from the Foo Fighters is a signifcant one, as it marks the first time the band head out on tour without their long-time drummer, Taylor Hawkins, who passed away last year. The band were first set to perform in Abu Dhabi as part of the after race concert line-up in 2021, but the gig was cancelled at the last minute due to “unforseen medical circumstances,” as per an announcement at the time.

We can’t wait to see who else joins the bill…

Race day tickets start from Dhs450.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023, Yas Marina Circuit, Nov 23 to 26, 2023. yasmarinacircuit.com