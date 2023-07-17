Is it a bird? Is it a plane?

Looking for something else to wow you besides fireworks? This is going to create quite a buzz because the drone shows are returning to Abu Dhabi starting this weekend.

The immersive drones will take to the sky indoors at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, so don’t worry about sweating it out to enjoy the show. To catch it in all its colourful glory, head to the Italian Zone in Bell’Italia. The show will take place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 7.30pm until September 3.

Last year, the theme park had a similar drone show during the month of Eid, when over 150 drones lit up the sky over Bell’ Italia under the park’s red roof in the evening. At the moment, we are not sure if this is the same show that is returning, or if we can expect something completely new.

So, if you want to check it out with the family, remember that…

Kids go free at Yas Island this summer

If you want to pepper in a theme park or two into your itinerary of things to do in Abu Dhabi over the school vacation, check out Yas Island’s kids go free summer package. To put it simply, kids under 12 who accompany a paying adult go free at any of the theme parks on the island. Yes, including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.

Want more? With the ‘Stay and Play’ deals — entrance to one (or two with some hotels) of the Yas Island Theme Parks is included per night of stay. The promotion is valid on hotel stays until September 30, 2023, and is applicable across multiple hotel options. Package prices based on one night’s stay, (two adults plus kids) start at around Dhs1,088 (including breakfast) Bookings can be made here.

Images: Ferrari World Abu Dhabi