You can’t miss it…

Stargazers, take note that you will be able to spot a Supermoon in the skies next month on Tuesday, August 1.

What is a Super Moon? A supermoon is a full moon or new moon that nearly coincides with perigee – the term is used to describe the point at which the moon’s orbit gets the closest to earth. It results in a larger-than-usual size of the lunar disk.

How much larger can it get? The moon can appear to be around 7 per cent larger and 15 per cent brighter than a standard full moon.

The best way to spot the Supermoon in Dubai next week

Well, the obvious answer would be to look up to the sky in the evening tonight but, if you want to see the supermoon in all its glory, you can join the Dubai Astronomy Group at Al Thuraya Astronomy Center at Mushrif Park. The astronomy group are hosting an event from 7pm to 9pm where you will learn about the supermoon phenomenon and have all those burning questions answered by professionals. This will follow a naked-eye observation of the moon and a telescope observation. You will also learn how to get a great snap of the moon using your phone.

Tickets to the event will cost you Dhs40 for children under the age of 13 and Dhs60 for adults. You will need to shell out an additional Dhs10 per car to enter Mushrif Park or pay Dhs3 per person using your Nol card. You can RSVP for the event here.

Dubai Astronomy Group usually live-streams the event on YouTube, so be sure to check the channel out if you can’t attend the event or see the moon from home.

If you do nab a great spot of the moon here in UAE, tag us using #whatsondubai

Images: Getty Images