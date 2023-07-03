Say ciao to Papa’s…

Italian food fans take note – a new Italian restaurant is opening its doors in Dubai this October.

Now, new restaurants open their doors in Dubai all the time, so what makes this one special? Well, this new restaurant, called Papa’s is bought to you by Solutions Group – the UAE multi-award winning food and beverage group, and a true leader in hospitality here in UAE.

The restaurant will be replacing the much-loved Marina Social dining space at the Intercontinental Dubai Marina.

The neighbourhood eatery has been kitted out to represent a classic Italian trattoria and of course, you can expect authentic hospitality which will teleport you to Italy with its attentive, kind and nurturing experiences.

As for the food, we can expect rich classic Italian flavours combinations using secret cooking techniques and recipes passed down through generations.

Speaking on the opening of Papa’s, Co-Founder and CEO of Solutions Group, Paul Evans stated that the restaurant will bring, ‘something special to the Dubai Marina landscape that, truly, brings people together through collectives of moments and memories.’

Solutions Group now has 19 venues spanning the UAE growing from six venues in a short period.

To show homage to the successful growth of Solutions Group, this restaurant takes the name of the group’s first venue in Egypt by Paul Evans and Freek Teusink, which opened its doors over two decades ago. Here in Dubai, the group is behind some of the most popular venues including the recently refurbished and rebranded Asia Asia, beachside beauty, Ula, party bars, Lock, Stock & Barrel and Asian-inspired showhouse, KOYO.

And, of course, we’re expecting the same wonders from Papa’s when it opens.

No official opening date has been announced for the new Italian eatery, but we do know it will be somewhere in October 2023. As soon as we have confirmation on the opening date, we will be sure to let you know.

Intercontinental Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, opening in October 2023, @papasdubai

Images: Solutions Group