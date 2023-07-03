You can now shop the popular e-commerce site in a physical space…

Sand Dollar is an e-commerce site beloved for its impressive curation of resortwear brands, collections for women, men and children, and last-minute-outfit-saving three-hour delivery. But now you can browse Sand Dollar’s array of handpicked brands at their first flagship boutique, which is now open in Arjan.

Across a contemporary 2,400 square metre store, shoppers can peruse a collection of 100 luxe brands all known and loved for their breezy style. From beautiful beachwear to flattering swimwear, and the ideal pieces for beach-to-bar, whether you’re travelling this summer or sticking in the city, it’s the perfect spot for a little wardrobe refresh. The brands available include cult swimwear brands Hunza G and Melissa Odabash; as well as creators of the perfect holiday pieces, Never Fully Dressed and Love Shack Fancy.

But the Sand Dollar boutique is about far more than just the clothes it stocks, with the space designed as the perfect shopping experience.

If you’re not sure where to start, you’ll be able to book an appointment with in-store stylist Sarah Silsbury, known as the ‘Dubai Secret Shopper,’ to help you kickstart your wardrobe reset.

Between trying-on sessions, customers can stay caffeinated with sips and serves from the in-store coffee bar. A blow dry bar by Snob Salon is also found inside the store. So, whether it’s pre-brunch or last-minute holiday prep, you can pick up an outfit and get your hair done all at the same time.

A lovely alfresco terrace will open in the later months, and will serve as a backdrop to an exciting line-up of events.

The first Sand Dollar flagship boutique compliments the existing line-up of smaller stores located in some of the city’s top hotels, including Fairmont The Palm, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam and Th8 Palm. Of course, customers will still be able to shop the full array of brands online.

Sand Dollar is the brainchild of Lucy Gibson, who founded the e-commerce site in 2010, and says theflagship opens in response to demand from a ‘huge amount of our loyal customers.’

“The new flagship was designed as a lifestyle destination – we want customers to come and spend time here – whether it’s to get their hair done before heading straight to brunch in their perfect outfit, or speaking with our stylist consultant if they are unsure of what suits them best, Lucy explains.

Sand Dollar Boutique, Arjan, Dubai, 8.30am to 5.30pm Mon, Tues, Sat and Sun, 8.30am to 8pm Weds to Fri. sanddollardubai.com, @sanddollardubai