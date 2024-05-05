The legendary American Rockers can be announcing a Dubai gig this week…

So far this year, Dubai has already seen huge live performances from superstars like Ed Sheeran, OneRepublic and Boyz II Men. But it looks like rock fans in Dubai could be in for a treat, as we think the next huge act set to be announced for a Dubai gig could be American icons, Green Day.

Why, we hear you ask?

Well, event organisers All Things Live – who put on Dubai’s biggest ever concert in January when they brought Ed Sheeran’s world tour to the Sevens Stadium – have posted a teaser on their Instagram about a new gig. In the teaser, a WhatsApp exchange between two people, several song titles are laced into the conversation: Hitchin’ A Ride, Welcome to Paradise, and When I Come Around

Those familiar with Green Day’s discography will recognise all of these songs as Green Day tracks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All Things Live Middle East (@allthingsliveme)

Either way, we don’t have to wait long to find out, as per the Instagram caption, the mystery performer will be revealed at 10am on Monday May 6 – that’s less than 24 hours to go.

If Green Day are announced for a Dubai gig, this will be the first time the four time Grammy Award-winning rockers have performed in the UAE.

One of the best selling musical artists of all time, Green Day has been active since 1987 (although for the first two years was known as Blood Rage), and is credited with popularising punk rock music in mainstream culture. To date, the three-piece of lead vocalist and guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong, bassist Mike Dirnt, and drummer Tré Cool have sold more than 75 million records worldwide.

The rock trio have an extensive discography from the last four decades, which have seen them produce rock anthems like American Idiot, Boulevard of Broken Dreams, Wake Me Up When September Ends, and Holiday. Could we be seeing them all live in Dubai? Stay tuned…