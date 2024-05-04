Great news! Global Village Dubai announces extension of dates yet again

You asked, Global Village Dubai listened…

Global Village Dubai is one of the most popular attractions in Dubai over the cooler season and for a good reason. The family-friendly destination has plenty to offer from shopping to dining, attractions, performances and much more. It usually closes before temperatures rise like these other popular outdoor attractions in Dubai, and the park was initially set to close on April 28, 2024.

Last week, we received official word that Global Village Dubai will remain open until Sunday, May 5, 2024. But… since the park is just so popular, they have officially announced yet another extension. The park now closes on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

There are so many reasons to visit this popular family-friendly attraction before it closes for summer.

Inside, you can visit plenty of attractions including House of Fear – said to be the region’s scariest haunted house experience with live actors.

There’s Ripley’s Believe It or Not! – a fun family attraction, and of course there’s the games area where the Ferris wheel and other adrenaline-pumping rides are.

A new attraction added this year is the fun mini-golf attraction with a challenging 9-hole course and an exciting 18-hole course with neon lights. Don’t forget to check out Mini World, a fusion of the world’s most iconic attractions.

If Global Village is synonymous with food for you, there are so many spots where you can get your fill.

You can find a majority of the food stalls scattered around, however, the foodie areas you can’t miss are Happiness Street, Railway Market, the Floating Market and the Road to Asia where several fantastic countries including Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nepal, and more represent themselves.

For entertainment, there’s always something to check out either on the main stage, at the Cyber City Stunt Show (a performance with flying bikes, LED-covered police cars and a tank), Neon Galaxy, and even at the pavilions.

Zara Larsson was scheduled to perform this week on April 18, but the concert was postponed due to the aftereffects of the storm. Global Village is yet to confirm when the rescheduled performance date is.

You can read our Global Village Guide here.

Getting to Global Village

Bus: The easiest and pocket-friendly way to get to Global Village Dubai is via the public bus which will cost you just Dhs10. Do note, given the rain last week, expect delays or cancellations, so check for updates via social media before you plan on taking the bus.

Driving: If you’re driving down the E311, there is a designated Global Village exit that I’m sure your GPS won’t allow you to miss.

Ticket prices

Value tickets, valid only Sunday to Thursday and except public holidays are priced at Dhs22.5 per head online and Dhs25 at the gate.

Any Day tickets are Dhs27 online and Dhs30 at the gate.