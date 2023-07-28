Family fun goes indoors…

Don’t let the hot weather cancel playtime. There are plenty of spots in Abu Dhabi to take the kids to an indoor fun house this summer…

Here are 6 fun family-friendly indoor spots in Abu Dhabi

Madcap

Imaginations run wild in this custom-made play space, complete with gamified special effects. Kids (aged four to 13 years) soon vanish into the depths of Madcap, which features zones for trampolines, obstacle courses, a play maze, climbing walls,

soft play, foam pits and much more for little ones to engage in active play.

Summer camp programme: The upcoming nine-week summer camp special from July 3 promises weekly changing themes that feature challenges, competitions and treasure hunts. To promote an active lifestyle, each camper will be given a Fitbit to wear during camp to track their activity and help encourage a healthy lifestyle. Weekly prices cost Dhs750 for full-day sessions.

Yas Mall – The Fountains, Yas Island. Tel: (600)507 275. @madcap.ae

Bounce Abu Dhabi

With more than 100 interconnected trampolines, the OG bounce house is a spring-loaded urban playground where hard surfaces are replaced with circus-grade sponge, giant airbags and springs. Highlights include the spring-tastic dodgeball courts, the quick drop, an infinity wall for aspiring wall runners, and much more.

Summer camp programme: Bounce Holiday Camp packs a punch with a mix of play time and learning that encourages group work, collaboration and team spirit.

The programme begins on July 10 to August 25 weekly from 8am to 1.30pm or 8am to 5pm. Full-week, half-day camps cost Dhs750 while full-week, all-day camps cost Dhs950. Tel: (0)4 321 1400. @bouncemideast

Kidzania

Loved by kids – and tolerated through gritted teeth by adults – KidZania is a cut above the competition as far as children’s entertainment goes. The interactive mini-city combines playful activities with education, using an innovative approach to make learning fun. The venue is packed with over 40 role-playing activities for those aged four to 16, encouraging them to learn about working, jobs, money and the real world. If kids had their way – they’d stay ‘til winter.

Yas Mall, Yas Island, Sun to Thur 11am to 8pm, Fri and Sat 11am to 11pm, from Dhs185. Tel: (800) 3822 46255. @kidzaniaae

Prison Island

A top choice for older kids (though eight to 11-year-olds are welcome under adult supervision), spend summer in cells filled with challenges. That’s fun at Prison Island – Beat the Bars, where you and your pals must work together to complete obstacles and tasks in order to break free. There are more than 20 individual cells to complete, each testing your physical or mental mettle.

Abu Dhabi Mall, Al Zahiya. Tel: (0)58 819 9176. @prisonisland.ae

Air Maniax

Air Maniax is a gigantic indoor entertainment megaplex. The centrepiece is a 15,000-square-foot inflatable area to attack, a challenging warrior assault course (with separate areas for toddler warriors), and a crazy zipline swing that sees kids fly, and spin above the park. Day passes start from Dhs199.

Summer camp programme: Summer camp runs from 8.30am to 2pm between July 10 and August 25 featuring a range of activities, plus exciting games and prizes.

Air Maniax, Yas Mall, Yas Island. Tel: (0)2 635 2544. @airmaniax. ALSO: Marina Mall

Clymb

This record-breaking rock-climbing emporium on Yas Island is a win-win for the whole family. Youngsters as little as four years old are welcome to experience indoor climbing, which makes for a perfect family indoor adventure. The beginner’s pass gives everyone the chance to practice on the bouldering wall, beginner walls, and for the daring, the intermediate walls, with instructor supervision, and all climbing and rental gear included.

Clymb, Yas Island, Dhs120 for 60 minutes, Wed to Sun noon to 9pm. Tel: (600) 511 115. @clymbabudhabi

Images: Supplied