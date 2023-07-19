Here are the changes you need to be aware of on the occasion of Hijri New Year…

It’s a long weekend on Friday, July 21 which both the public and private sector enjoying a public holiday for Hijri New Year.

If you’re heading out, take note as Dubai’s Road and Transportation authority has just announced a change in timings for public transportation and free parking for the occasion. An official tweet was issued out with additional information available on the RTA website.

Changes cover Customer Happiness Centres, paid parking zones, Public Buses, Metro, Tram, Marine Transport, and service provider centres (technical testing of vehicles). pic.twitter.com/9NpwnxFp1e — RTA (@rta_dubai) July 19, 2023

Free parking in Dubai

RTA has announced all public parking will be free on July 19, 2023.

Do note, the free parking doesn’t apply to multi-storey parking.

Public transportation

Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram and public buses

Trains on both the Dubai Metro Red and Green Line over the public holiday on July 21 will run from 5am to 1am (the following day).

The Dubai Tram will operate from 6am to 1am (the following day).

If you travel by the public bus within Dubai, the timings over the holiday will be from 5am to 12.30am (the following day). Metro link bus services will synchronize with the metro timetable.

For timings for the intercity buses, marine transport including water bus, water taxi and abras; and Dubai Ferry visit this link here.

Customers Happiness Centres and Service provider centres

All service-provider centres (vehicle technical testing) and Customers Happiness Centres will be closed on Friday, July 21 resuming on Saturday, July 22.

Customer Happiness Centres will be closed on Friday, July 21 except for smart Customer Happiness Centres at Umm Ramool, Al Kifaf, Deira, Al Barsha, and RTA Head Office which will operate as usual.

For more information, visit rta.ae

Images: RTA and Getty Images