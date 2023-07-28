Travelling on these dates could save around Dhs760 for a family of four…

Wondering how you can save on dirhams while still squeezing in a holiday to paradise? Skyscanner has revealed its biggest money savings tips for UAE residents travelling abroad this summer.

What’s even crazier is, according to Skyscanner, only four per cent of UAE residents actually take advantage of these dates…

So, without further ado, the cheapest week to travel from the UAE this summer is the week of August 19. Compared with July, this will save a family of four an average Dhs760, so you may want to rethink those dates.

Skyscanner’s Savings Generator revealed that the first two weeks of the summer holidays are the most popular dates to travel but by far the most expensive.

More money-saving tips…

Not only do the dates make a huge difference, but also the day. According to the savings generator, travelling on a Friday will save holiday-goers even more money when booking their flights.

For example, flying to Turkey on a Friday instead of a Saturday, means a family of four can save Dhs669 on average for their return travel this July and August.

Travel inspo…

15 exciting new flight routes have been added in 2023 by regional airlines. From Thailand to Italy, Greece to India, UAE residents can travel direct to incredible new bucket list destinations.

For those flying with either UAE-based carrier Emirates or Etihad Airways, we have great news. The two airlines have been voted in the top ten airlines in the world.

Dubai’s Emirates airline leaps six places from last year climbing to tenth place, while Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways stays strong at third place. See the full list here: whatson.ae

Images: Getty and Unsplash