More welcome news for the UAE’s aviation industry…

Flying from the UAE anytime soon? Both UAE-based carriers have been voted in the top ten airlines in the world…

Dubai’s Emirates airline leaps six places from last year climbing to tenth place, while Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways stays strong at third place.

Earlier this year, the two carriers were also named the top 10 safest airlines in the world for 2023.

AirlineRatings.com announced its list of the world’s top 25 airlines, based on the consistency of the level of service, innovation, staff engagement, and a seven-star safety rating system.

Taking the top spot, Air New Zealand was named the best airline in the world for its cabin innovation of beds for economy class passengers, passenger service, and rapid recovery from COVID disruptions.

The New Zealand-based airline knocks Qatar Airways off the top spot after two years, moving the Middle Eastern airline to second place.

Here is the full list of the top 25 airlines in the world for 2023:

Air New Zealand Qatar Airways Etihad Airways Korean Air Singapore Airlines Qantas Virgin Australia / Virgin Atlantic EVA Air Cathay Pacific Airways Emirates Lufthansa / Swiss SAS TAP Portugal All Nippon Airways Delta Air Lines Air Canada British Airways Jet Blue JAL Vietnam Airlines Turkish Airlines Hawaiian KLM Alaska Airlines United Airlines

Emirates x Etihad…

The two UAE national airlines, Emirates and Etihad, recently joined forces to expand their partnership and provide travellers with additional itinerary options when visiting the UAE.

This means passengers from each airline will be able to purchase a return ticket that will allow them to fly into either Dubai or Abu Dhabi, with a seamless return from the other city.

