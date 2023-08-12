The daily afternoon tea at The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort is a time- honoured tradition that was first introduced at the original New York hotel. Set in a stunning location with marble floors and high ceilings, The Drawing Room offers a bespoke blend of teas from Tchaba. The afternoon tea costs Dhs195 per person but can be upgraded to include a glass of Champagne for Dhs250.

The St. Regis Saadiyat Island resort, Abu Dhabi, daily 3pm to 6pm, from Dhs195 per person. Tel: (0)2 498 8888. morecravings.com