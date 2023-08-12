12 of the best afternoon teas in Abu Dhabi
All hightea and mighty…
Afternoon tea is an institution in itself. Small, but rich bites and classic tea to sip at, it’s a truly fanciful affair. From tea with a twist to the truly decadent, these are Abu Dhabi’s best afternoon teas.
Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri
Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi has some absolutely huge summer deals. Take their National Aquarium package for example, which includes access to the Atlantian attraction, a one night stay at the hotel, Dhs500 f&b credit, a treatment at the Chi Spa and 25 per cent off a full body massage, and more from Dhs920. But we also love the sound of Friday’s Gongfu Tea Ceremony at Shang Palace – a millennia’s old ritual performed by the hotel’s skilled Tea Master, Liu Ping and available between 6pm and 8pm on Fridays until the end of August, charged at Dhs168.
Shang Palace, Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Khor al Maqta, Fri 6pm to 8pm, Dhs168. Tel: (0)2 509 8888. @shangrilaabudhabi
The Drawing Room
The daily afternoon tea at The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort is a time- honoured tradition that was first introduced at the original New York hotel. Set in a stunning location with marble floors and high ceilings, The Drawing Room offers a bespoke blend of teas from Tchaba. The afternoon tea costs Dhs195 per person but can be upgraded to include a glass of Champagne for Dhs250.
The St. Regis Saadiyat Island resort, Abu Dhabi, daily 3pm to 6pm, from Dhs195 per person. Tel: (0)2 498 8888. morecravings.com
Anantara Eastern Mangroves
Ain’t no party like a spa-tea party, and this Anantara Eastern Mangroves ‘Spa Tea Delight’ package is the one to beat. Dhs620 gets you a 60-minute Anantara Spa massage and a luxurious afternoon tea.
Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi, Al Salam Street, daily 1pm to 6pm, Dhs620 per person or Dhs1,100 per couple. Tel: (0)2 656 1000. anantara.com
Up and Below
There’s high tea and then there’s the Up & Below high tea. With gorgeous views of the city, afternoon tea features canapés, scones, savoury nibbles and unlimited tea and coffee included for the generous price of Dhs99 for two people.
Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, weekdays 3pm to 6pm. Tel: (0)52 914 1207. @courtyardabudhabi
Central Grounds
Held daily from 1pm to 5pm, the traditional afternoon tea at Central Grounds in Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi is a wallet-friendly Dhs120 for two people. The delicate bites include mini cupcakes, sandwiches, scones, fresh pastries, and more. Pair this with a choice of unlimited herbal teas or coffees. Bringing little ones along? Its Dhs60 if they’re aged six to 12. Make your reservation at least three hours in advance.
Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi, daily 1pm to 5pm. Tel: (0)2 304 7777. @marriottdowntownad
Al Meylas
With comfortable sofas and armchairs that make for a modern feeling Majlis, Al Meylas in the Four Seasons at Maryah Island is the perfect place for a leisurely few hours. The afternoon tea is available daily with a delightful selection of both savoury and sweet dishes on the menu. Guests can enjoy finger sandwiches with truffle and quail eggs, then satisfy your sweet tooth with a raspberry layer cake.
Four Seasons Hotel at Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, daily 3pm to 7pm, Dhs250 for two. Tel: (0)2 333 2444. fourseasons.com
Majlis Lobby
Majlis Lobby Lounge at Rosewood Abu Dhabi has put together a range of themed afternoon teas that allow guests to explore alternative flavours. It’s available daily between 3pm and 6pm for Dhs200 per person (or Dhs220 with free-flow bellinis).
Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, 3pm to 6pm daily, from Dhs200. Tel (0)2 813 5550. rosewoodhotels.com
Majlis
For Dhs195 you can enjoy a traditional British afternoon tea at contemporary lobby lounge, Majlis, at Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort. Served on golden tiers, this connoisseur’s assemblage of afternoon tea includes all the usual suspects – smoked salmon and cheese sandwiches, roast chicken and avo brioche, and slow-roasted vegetables. The sweet side naturally includes scones with clotted cream, honey Madeline, pistachio and raspberry cake and more.
Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island, available daily 2pm to 6pm. Dhs195 per person. Tel: (0)2 811 4342, @jumeirahsaadiyat
Osmo Lounge and Bar
The Sakura afternoon tea is a classic afternoon tea with a contemporary twist. Expect a tiered collection of raspberry roulade, strawberry Japanese cheesecake, togarashi spiced crème fraiche, braised lamb roll and more. Bubbles package top-ups are available too.
Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Yas Bay, 2pm to 6pm daily, Dhs185. Tel: (0)2 208 6900. @osmolounge
The Pearl Lounge
The Pearl Lounge’s lavish afternoon tea ensemble includes dainty nibbles such as Pearl-inspired desserts, traditional gold-flaked canele, and smoked salmon in a charcoal cone. Afternoon tea is available every day from 3pm to 7pm with prices starting at Dhs140 and a bubbly upgrade available.
Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl, Corniche, daily from 3pm to 7pm, Dhs140 soft, Dhs180 sparkling. Tel: (0)2 510 1234. thepearllounge.com
Artmarket
Available daily from 2pm to 6pm, this first- of-its-kind in Abu Dhabi afternoon tea location operates as a café, a barbershop and an art and music venue. Prices for two people start from Dhs229 for tea, Dhs259 with a glass of prosecco, or top-up to a bottle of prosecco for Dhs299.
Artmarket, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, daily 2pm to 6pm, from Dhs229. Tel: (0)52 917 1523. artmarket.com
Observation Deck at 300
From the stunning Corniche views to the ultra-gourmet spread, there are good reasons why this sophis-tea-cated affair has previously won a What’s On Abu Dhabi Award for its excellent afternoon tea. Packages start at Dhs260 (also available at the Lobby lounge from Dhs230).
Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, W Corniche Road, daily 2pm to 6pm. Dhs260. Tel: (0)2 811 5555. hilton.com
