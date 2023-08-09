9 brilliant things to do in Abu Dhabi this September
The capital called…
It wants you to have the best time this month and considering this itinerary of all things food, fun and frolicking in Abu Dhabi, a good time is guaranteed.
Here are 9 exciting things to do in Abu Dhabi this September.
Get your Japanese cuisine fix at The Foundry
When: Thursdays in September
Japanese Night at The Foundry is all about sushi, soups, tempura, cheesecake and more. Indulge in this all-you-can- eat haven from 7pm to 10pm for only Dhs189 with soft drinks, and Dhs289 with house beverages. Prior booking required.
Loud laughs with Bill Burr
When: September 1
America’s favourite funnyman Bill Burr is landing in Abu Dhabi, and right on to the stage at the Etihad Arena, for a night of his signature side- splitting comedy we all know and love. Several international tours and Netflix specials later, the capital finally gets to witness him in the flesh.
Steak Frites Thursdays at Jones the Grocer
When: Thursdays in September
Enjoy grilled Australian striploin with unlimited fries and a sauce of your choice for Dhs99. Choose from chimichurri, a rosemary and green peppercorn jus or a béarnaise sauce. Couples get the same deal for two with dessert for Dhs199.
Middle Eastern music with Amr Diab
When: September 9
Best-selling Egyptian musician and certified global icon Amr Diab is performing live at the Etihad Arena. The Guinness World Record holder has been entertaining crowds since 1983, so audience sing-a- longs are all but guaranteed. Tickets start at Dhs195. Doors open at 7.30pm.
Mexican business lunch at Loca
When: Throughout September
This Mexican-inspired two- course business lunch offers a selection of appetisers with your choice of a main. Pick from fajitas, burritos or for a lighter bite – tostada salad, with varied meat and vegetarian options. This foodie fiesta is available from Mondays through Thursdays, from 12pm to 4pm at Dhs95 per person.
Hands-on ceramics fun at Studio Coe
When: Throughout September
Live out your cottagecore dreams with pottery workshops at Studio Coe, where you can learn handy tricks such as throwing, glazing, hand building and more from the in-house top-of-the-pots clay makers. Prices start at Dhs105.
Letters of Light at Louvre Abu Dhabi
When: Throughout September
Witness the roots of monotheism at this showcase of sacred texts of the three Abrahamic religions. Ancient manuscripts of significance and artefacts from the Bibliothèque Nationale de France and Musée du Louvre are all part of the exhibit.
Ladies’ Day at Yas Waterworld
When: Fridays in September
From 1pm to 10pm, indulge in some fun in the sun with your gal pals, and enjoy the entire playground to yourself. It’s Dhs295 per person with boys aged under eight welcome.
Tapas and Techno at Art Market
When: Every other Saturday in September
Beats and bites are sure to keep you entertained at Yas Bay’s Art Market. From 7pm to 10pm every other Saturday, tuck into three plates for Dhs99 with beer from Dhs10, wine from Dhs15 and cocktails from Dhs35 as a live DJ spins house tunes.
Images: Supplied/Socials