A regional first from culinary superstar José Pizzaro, this bijoux tapas bar and restaurant is passionate about showcasing a somewhat underrepresented cuisine in the capital, Spanish. With just 46 seats, it’s an intimate space, but packed with personality thanks to monochrome family photos and clashing prints. Dishes are tapas-style sharing plates, which is reflected in the impressive pricing, so there are several dishes on this menu that firmly sit under the Dhs50 mark. Our pick are the perfect parcels of piping hot chicken croquettes, served alongside a creamy roasted garlic aioli they simply must be dunked in.

Jose by Pizzaro, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Corniche, Tues to Sun 5pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)2 811 5666. @josebypizzaro

