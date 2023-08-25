Feast your eyes on some art…

Culture vulture, if you want to inject some art into your weekend, here are some art exhibitions in Dubai that you need to check out.

Here are 6 cool art exhibitions in Dubai to check out

Van Gogh X Japan, TODA

Last date: August 31

Van Gogh x Japan at the Theatre of Digital Art (TODA) showcases how Ukiyo-e shaped Van Gogh’s style while immersing guests in an ultimate Japanese experience. You can even upgrade your ticket to include an Ikebana masterclass where you will get to learn about the Japanese art of flowers, a tea tasting or even a Haiku masterclass to try your hand at Japanese short-form poetry. Tickets start at Dhs110 for 12 years and above, and for children three to 11 years it’s Dhs59.

0)4 277 4044. toda.ae Theatre of Digital Art, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Mon to Sun, 10am to 11pm, until August 31, 12 and up Dhs110, 3 to 11 years Dhs59. Tel:(

Fragile, Handle with Care by Giampiero Romanò, Zawyeh Gallery

Last date: September 17

Italian artist Giampiero Romanò combines artistic creativity with his skills in restoration and preservation in this exhibition packed with antique frames and mirrors. The mirrors look rich and beautiful but they are extremely fragile – exactly like people. The artist transforms old used pieces of framed mirrors and using inspiration from antiques, converts them into something new. According to the artist, his work brings together the past (the old mirrors), present (our reflections), and future (his proections). Further more, by gazing into the mirrors, you yourself become a part of the artwork.

Zawyeh Gallery, Warehouse 27, 17th Street, Al Quoz 1, Tues to Sun 10am to 6pm, Tel: (0)4 547 4118. zawyeh.net

Tales Under the Gate, DIFC Sculpture Park

Last date: September 30

Following its success last year, the 2023 edition of DIFC Sculpture Park is currently hosting innovative masterpieces of established and independent artists representing diverse art movements. The exhibition displays over 100 eye-catching art pieces, sculptures and video art of well-established galleries as well as new and upcoming artists. There’s much to admire both indoors and outdoors in the DIFC area, so it’s a lot to explore if you haven’t gotten a chance yet. It’s free of charge and open to all.

Sculpture Park DIFC, Tarde Centre, all day, free entry, until Sept 30. difc.ae

Polite Existence by Tsuyoshi Hisakado, Jameel Arts Centre

Last date: September 24

When we’re asked ‘Where do you go to check out some art exhibitions in Dubai’ – Jameel shoots to the top of our list. Currently running is an art exhibition by Japanese contemporary artist Tsuyoshi Hisakado. Titled Polite Existence and produced by Art Jameel in collaboration with the Japan Foundation, the exhibition presents a wide body of work using a variety of techniques and materials including sound, light, sculpture and large-scale immersive installations. It is free to enter. Do note, that Jameel Arts Centre is currently under renovation but will reopen on August 27, so head on over post this date.

Jameel Arts Centre, Jaddaf Waterfront, reopening Aug 27, Tel: (0)4 873 9800. politexistence/jameelarts

ME tamorphosis of Colours, ME Dubai

Last date: October 8

As part of its new Cultural Connections initiative, hotel ME Dubai in collaboration with Andakulova Gallery Dubai will display artist Timur Akhmedov’s solo exhibition titled ME tamorphosis of Colours in the hotel’s expansive and minimalist lobby. Akhmedov’s art is mostly metaphorical and is often centred around the embodiment of women and flowers, presenting people and the world in a surreal yet dreamy and majestic way.

ME Dubai, designed by Zaha Hadid, The Opus by Omniyat. Tel:(0)4 525 2500. meliadubai

Mestaria Gallery

Summer Editions 23, is a curated exhibition bringing together six globally renowned artists that epitomise the intersection of artistic innovation and timeless elegance. From street and pop art to mixed-media explosions with the marriage of unexpected materials, whimsical animal images and more, there’s plenty of cool contemporary art to check out.

4 379 0940. @mestariagallery Mestaria Gallery, Alserkal Avenue, daily 10am to 7pm. Tel:(0)

