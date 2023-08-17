Over 3.3 million passengers are expected at DXB over the next 13 days…

Rush hours are nothing new in Dubai. And like every year, Dubai Airports recommend travellers to brace themselves for the back-to-school rush as the airport will be seeing what is possibly, peak travel traffic.

According to Dubai Airport’s website, August 26 and 27, 2023 are expected to be the busiest days with daily traffic crossing half a million. The busy period over the next two weeks will see a daily average of 258,000 passengers as the airports prepare to welcome UAE residents after the two-month summer break.

What to expect

As per the latest information from Dubai Airports, the city is expecting to see over 3.3 million travellers fly in and out of Dubai International Airport until August 28. The last time that DXB saw a record number of passengers was during the Eid Al Adha break in June when more than 3.5 million travellers flew through Dubai.

To assist passengers arriving in Dubai, Dubai Airports is working closely with airlines, control authorities and commercial and service partners to make for a smooth journey for all passengers.

Tips on how to navigate the rush

Opt for the smart gates. If you’re travelling as a family with children over the age of 15 and 1.2 metres in height, make use of the smart gates for a contactless and sped-up passport control process. To access the smart gates, ensure that you have registered and you can pass through by simply looking at the green light without scanning a document. The service can only be used by UAE and GCC nationals, UAE residents and visa-on-arrival guests with biometric passports.

Families with travellers between the ages of four and 12 can only use passport control counters to stamp their passports upon arrival.

Getting out of the airport? Choose the Dubai Metro during peak times as roads through the airport will get busy. The metro stations are easily accessible via DXB Terminals 1 and 3. Passengers can also hail an Uber, Careem, or RTA Taxi, or rent a car instead.

Those picking up guests should use DXB’s designated car parks or valet services. Access to the Arrivals’ forecourts in Terminals 1 and 3 is limited to public transport and other authorised airport vehicles.

