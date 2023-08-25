Expect classic Lebanese dishes with an innovative twist, authentic Middle Eastern hospitality, and wow-worthy views over the Dubai Fountain…

Award-winning Lebanese restaurant, Babel, opens in Dubai Mall’s Fashion Avenue on Monday, August 28. Ahead of its opening, What’s On had a first look inside…

3 of 12

The 9,500-square-foot space boasts incredible views of the iconic Dubai Fountain and Downtown Dubai, which can be admired from the expansive terrace and airy indoor dining space.

Inside, there’s an open kitchen, fresh seafood display, sandstone walls, grand arches, and regal seating areas that add to the vibrant ambiance.

On the menu? Guests can expect a progressive take on the cuisine that mixes Lebanese dishes with unexpected ingredients. Think caviar smokey hummus, kebbeh nayeh, falafel truffle, smoked short ribs, must-try fresh seafood options, and baklawa pistachio.

The Beirut import first opened in Dubai back in 2018 at the beachfront destination La Mer, before closing a few years later. Now, the restaurant joins the likes of Italian restaurant Gia, London’s Greek dining concept Opso, and Mexican eatery Tulum in the Fashion Avenue extension of Dubai Mall.

SEE ALSO: Where to eat in Fashion Avenue, The Dubai Mall

“This endeavour reflects our commitment to delivering the highest quality Lebanese cuisine to the world’s discerning epicureans.” Jad Mounzer, General Manager at Babel Dubai added, “We can’t wait for our guests to celebrate the rich traditions of Lebanese food with a modern, vibrant twist.”

Babel Dubai Mall is open from 12pm to 12am daily. To reserve a table, email reservations@babeldubai.com or call 04 431 2333.

Babel, Fashion Avenue, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai. Opens August 28. Daily, 12pm to 12am. Tel:(0)4 431 2333. babelrestaurant.com

Images: Provided