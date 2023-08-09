Happy hour in Dubai: 16 top spots in JLT you have to try

Get those bookings in…

Everyone loves a good deal, and nothing makes one happier than a good happy hour in Dubai. And there’s no shortage of it. So, if you want to try the top spots serving Happy Hour in JLT with your friends, we’re here to help.

Here are 16 happy hour spots in JLT that you have to try

Buffalo Wings and Rings

The city’s favourite wing spot keeps residents coming to its doors for its cool daily deals. On Monday, the sports bar helps keep the Monday Blues at bay with its happy hour deal that runs all day long.

Buffalo Wings & Rings, Cluster U JLT, happy hour offer on Mon, all day long. Tel: (0)4 321 6112. dubai.bwr-intl.com / @buffalodubai

Cafe Isan

There are two spots in Dubai to get a bite of Cafe Isan’s authentic Thai street food, and at the licensed JLT branch, you can pair your meal with some delicious sips. The restaurant’s happy hour, which they call ‘happier hour’ runs daily when the restaurant is open from 5pm to 7pm, and again at 11pm to 1am. You will be able to cheer with mates on the two-for-one house wine deal for Dhs29, get a beer bucket for Dhs159 or get a bottle of house wine for Dhs89.

Café Isan, Level 1 Armada Avenue Hotel, JLT Cluster P, Tue to Sun (closed Mom) 5pm to 7pm, 11pm to 1am, Tel: (0) 58 529 1003, cafeisan.co

Canary Club The trendy Canary Club has cosy booths, botanicals, and gorgeous chandeliers – all of which make a lovely vibe for drinks. Head over post-work hours and enjoy the happy hour from 5pm to 7pm which will get you two drinks for the price of one on selected cocktails, house spirits, bottled beers and wines. Canary Club, Banyan Tree Residences, JLT, happy hour runs Mon to Fri 5pm to 7pm. Tel: (0)4 584 5999, canaryclub.com Couqley French Brasserie This popular French bistro tucked away in JLT has not one, but two happy hours that run daily. The first begins at 4pm until 8pm and the second picks up again from 11pm onwards. You can get a beer or house spirits for Dhs30, or a cocktail for Dhs33. For the late happy hour, sip on spirits or wine for Dhs29, or enjoy bottled beer for Dhs30 or a pint for Dhs36. Couqley French Bistro, Mövenpick Hotel, JLT Cluster A, happy hour runs daily from 4pm to 8pm, and 11pm onwards, Tel: (0)4 514 9339. couqley.ae La Vue Located in Pullman Dubai Jumeirah Lake Towers, this al fresco relaxed venue serves happy hour every day from 4pm to 8pm. The buy one get one free deal is available on all beverages, and you can even get a 50 per cent discount on the food. La Vue, Jumeirah Lakes Towers , Cluster T, happy hour deal 4pm to 8pm daily, Tel: (0)4 567 1217. pullman-dubai-jumeirahlakestowers.com Manzoni Bistro and Bar Head to Manzoni if what you’re after is an intimate dinner with a loved one and indulge in some authentic Italian fare. You can also enjoy the daily happy hour from 4pm to 8pm. Manzoni Bistro and Bar, Cluster T JLT, happy hour deal runs daily 4pm to 8pm. Tel: (0)4 567 1100. pullman-dubai-jumeirahlakestowers.com McGettigan’s JLT Ever-popular McGettigan’s in JLT has a happy hour that runs from Sunday to Friday from 12pm to 8pm. Head here post-work for drinks with colleagues or mates and enjoy cocktails and shooters for a starting price of Dhs35. Check out the menu here. McGettigan’s JLT, Cluster J, JLT, Tel: (0)4 356 0470. mcgettigans.com/jlt-dubai Nara Lounge and Bar This JLT hotspot is known for its lively weekend brunches and mod-Asian menu, but it also delivers an epic happy hour deal each day. From 5pm until 8pm, enjoy a two-for-one deal on beers, house wines, spirits, wine and cocktails from Dhs40. Nara Lounge and Bar, JLT Cluster A, happy hour daily 5pm to 8pm, Tel: (0)4 421 1356. @naralounge.dxb Nola Eatery and Social House This popular award-winning restaurant is for those who want to enjoy the vibrant explosive flavours of New Orleans. To cool down your palate, the happy hour deal will help with xxxxx . It runs daily from 5pm to 8pm. Nola Eatery & Social House, Armada BlueBay Hotel, Cluster P, JLT, Dubai. Open daily 12pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 399 8155. nola-social.com Nonya This stylish spot in JLT allows you to dine on pan-Asian fare in style. While they don’t call it a happy hour, they offer ‘after work drinks’ where you can enjoy three Asian-inspired handcrafted signature cocktails for Dhs98 from 5pm to 8pm from Monday to Thursday. On Friday, this offer is extended from 3pm to 8pm. What a good deal… Nonya, 44th floor, Jumeirah Lake Towers, deal runs from Mon to Thur 5pm to 8pm, Fri 3pm to 8pm. Tel: (0)4 574 1144. nonyadubai.com

Not Only Fish

Not Only Fish Dubai is a Japanese bistro, where seafood and fish play a key role – a must visit for seafood fans. As for the happy hour, The Not Only Happy Hour deal runs on weekdays from 4pm to 7pm. Sip on draught for Dhs35, house spirits and wine for Dhs30 and an expresso martini for Dhs40.

Not Only Fish, Almas Tower, Jumeriah Lake Towers, happy hour from Mon to Fri 4pm to 7pm. Tel: (0)4 554 0707 @not_only_fish.dxb

Paros

Located on the 46th floor of Taj Jumeirah Lake Towers, this is a great spot for poolside drinks, delicious Mediterranean dishes and panoramic Marina views. The chic Greek-Med rooftop lounge offers house drinks for Dhs35 from 12pm to 7pm from Sunday to Friday, and signature cocktails for Dhs45 every Saturday from 12pm to 5pm.

Paros, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, JLT, Tel: (04) 574 1111. tajhotels.com

TJ’s Dubai

TJ’s, the cool neighbourhood sports bar in Taj JLT is a cool local watering hole for nearby residents. Happy hour runs daily with 50 per cent off on house cold hops and other house beverages. Head here from 12pm to 6pm on Thursday, and 12pm to 9pm Friday to Wednesday to enjoy the offer.

TJ’s Playground, Level 3, Taj Hotel, Jumeriah Lake Towers, Tel: (058) 857 3554, tajhotels.com, @tjs.dubai

The Black Sheep

There’s a new quintessential British pub in town. The Black Sheep opened a few months ago in Pullman JLT in Cluster T. Besides cool pub vibes and your favourite British classics, there’s also a daily happy hour. It runs from 12pm to 7pm where you can get sips for Dhs32.

The Black Sheep, Pullman Hotel JLT, Cluster T, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, happy hour daily 12pm to 7am. Tel: (0)58 599 5664. @theblacksheepdubai

The Cheeky Camel

The Cheeky Camel, a venue with 1970s-inspired interiors and a menu as vibrant as its decor, has a daily happy hour running until 9pm daily. You will pay just Dhs30 for houve beverages and Dhs35 on signature cocktails.

The Cheeky Camel, Voco Bonnington Hotel, JLT Cluster J, happy hour daily until 9pm, Tel: (0)4 356 0574 @thecheekycameldxb

Urban Bar & Kitchen – ubk

ubk is a popular spot to visit with friends and colleagues looking to have some fun. The venue is known for its relaxed and casual vibe but is also loved for its ability to get the party into full swing. The happy hour here runs daily. From 12pm to 8pm will get you select beverages for Dhs33, and from 8pm until closing you can get select drinks for Dhs35.

ubk, Mövenpick, Cluster A, JLT, Dubai, daily happy hour from 12pm until closing, Tel: (0)4 438 0000, @ubkdubai

Images: Social and supplied