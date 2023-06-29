Complete with a daily happy hour and live music sessions by the fireplace…

Craving a taste of your favourite quintessential British pub? Then The Black Sheep is a new opening you need to know about. Now welcoming guests to its cosy home in Pullman JLT, located in Cluster T, The Black Sheep promises a welcoming atmosphere, daily happy hour, and all of your favourite British classics.

From the team behind Mezzanine in Souk Madinat Jumeirah, The Black Sheep has all the ingredients of a cosy English pub, with dark woods, mis-match furniture and walls painted in smart racing green. The spaces are split between a large bar, where stools surround high tables; a more formal restaurant space, which expands out to an enclosed beer garden; and a more laid-back lounge area, where guests are invited to sink into plush Chesterfield sofas and relax by the fire place.

Open daily from 12pm, guests can enjoy an all-day menu of crowd-pleasing pub classics, such as chicken liver pâté, beer battered fish and chips and chicken schnitzel. It’s all washed down with a daily happy hour from 12pm to 7pm, with a selection of draught beers, wines, cocktails and sparkling available from a wallet-friendly Dhs32. Daily specials will include a pie of the day, where fillings rotate each day. And as no pub would be complete without it, The Black Sheep also offers an all-day Sunday roast, where Dhs125 gets you a choice of meat and all the trimmings.

If you’re looking for something a little lighter, the bar snacks menu features familiar bites like Scotch eggs, sausage rolls and more.

The venue is family-friendly, so bring the little ones along and they can look forward to a special menu that features fish and chips and sausage and mash.

On the entertainment front, live sessions will take over the lounge by the fire place three times per week, with acoustic sets every Wednesday and Friday evening and on Sunday afternoons.

See you there?

The Black Sheep, Pullman Hotel JLT, Cluster T, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, daily 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)58 599 5664. @theblacksheepdubai