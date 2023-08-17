Have you never had a night out if you haven’t visited them?

Dubai is an ever-changing landscape and in the short but impressive lifespan of a city, it has amassed a list of bars and nightlife venues that are an institution among those that enjoy a night out. These are some of Dubai’s oldest bars and beach clubs that have truly stood the test of time.

These venues in Dubai have undoubtedly impacted the lives of expats in the city who have lived here for 10 years and more and will continue to make a difference in the lives of those of us who still live here for years to come.

It’s also probably good to note that some of these venues are older than half of the team here at What’s On.

Here are 9 of Dubai’s oldest bars that you have to visit at least once.

Barasti Beach

You can never go wrong with a night out at Barasti, the beach club that first opened its doors to the public in 1995 and has maintained its feel-good, no-fuss vibes and continues to be a staple in the list of where to go when you don’t quite know where to go. While it technically is a beach club, we’re still considering it one of Dubai’s oldest bars. Barasti has never been pretentious, dress down in flip-flops and get ready to dance the night away on the sand or in the pool.

Barasti, Le Meridien Mina Syahi Beach Resort & Marina, open daily 9am to 3am. Tel: (0)4 318 1313 @barastibeach

The Irish Village, Al Garhoud

Yet another venue that has been around for as long as most can remember. Irish Village in Al Garhoud has been open and thriving since 1996. Known for its delicious bangers and mash as well as countless live performances throughout the years and of course the adorable ducks that wander through the outdoor area. There isn’t much else to say about it because everybody has been there, and if you haven’t you must be new to the city.

The Irish Village, Al Garhoud, open daily from 11am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 282 4750 theirishvillage.com

McGettigans, JLT

Ah, good old McGetts. What is there to say about a venue that has helped frame the Dubai nightlife world in such a strong way and continues to be the venue that everybody ends up at? From a patch of sand, into one of Dubai’s oldest and best-loved bars, it’s been around since 2005 and will probably continue to stay open for far longer.

McGettigans, JLT, open daily from 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 356 0470 mcgettigans.com

[U]BK

A party place that has been around for quite some time now and one that we can always guarantee that [U]BK will have you singing, playing games and having the most merry time. From Karaoke to pool, arcade games and more this venue is a big kids’ playground.

[U]BK, Cluster A, JLT, open 12pm to 2am daily. Tel: (0)4 438 0000 @ubkdubai

Trader Vics, Millenium Plaza

The birthplace of the Mai Tai and a bar that has been in Dubai for as long as we can remember. Trader Vic’s as a brand has been around since the 1930s and has also made their mark in Dubai as yet another venue that if you haven’t been, you’re either new to the city or you visit one of the other branches.

Trader Vics, Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel, open daily from 6pm to 2am. Tel: (0)56 997 4042

Rock Bottom

Everybody has ended up at Rock Bottom on a night out, and no we don’t mean the metaphorical rock bottom that is filled with regret, hangovers and second thoughts of the night before – this Rock Bottom is thankfully significantly more positive. Bullfrogs (we mean drinks) flow and so do the vibes.

Rock Bottom, Ramee Rose Hotel, open 6pm to 3.30am. @rockbottombarsha

Fibber MaGees

Yet another Irish pub that is quintessential to your Dubai nightlife experience, if for only once – Fibber Magees is an experience to be had. The pub has been around for over 10 years and one that is standing the test of time.

Fibber MaGees, Sheikh Zayed Road, behind Saeed Tower, open daily 8am to 3am. fibbersdubai.com

The Stables

The venue has only recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary, and in celebration of this momentous achievement, the venue has undergone some fantastic renovations. Keeping in touch with its heritage, the facelift elevated the rustic country vibe at the bar.

The Stables, White Crown Building, Trade Centre, open 12pm to 3am daily. @thestablesdubai

Zero Gravity

Staying fresh and relevant is sometimes difficult to do in a city that never stops evolving. Zero Gravity has very successfully managed to stay at the top of our list of beach clubs for the last 20 years. With its famous and very heavily Instagrammed pool, incredible brunch and ladies’ day deals Zero has consistently stood the test of time.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Skydive Dubai Drop Zone, open Thu and Tue 9am to 9pm, Fri to to Mon 10am to 9pm, closed Wed. @zerogravitydubai

