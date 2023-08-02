Summer won’t relent, but neither will the bubble tea gods…

Images/video: Instagram, Rosalind Chang

Abu Dhabi, there’s no letting the temperatures burst your bubble this summer. Latea Boba House is about to branch out into the capital, bringing its exciting menu of refreshing boba tea selections to you. While we agree there isn’t ever a bad time to slurp down bubble tea, if the big sign in Abu Dhabi Mall’s food court is anything to go by, we could have one before August is out.

Powered by the experience and enthusiasm of a band of determined tea makers in Dubai, Latea began operations in 2019 with their first outlet at the Ibn Battuta Mall. 8 stores and 1 pop-up location later, they’ve just about descended on the capital.

A quick glance and their menu has our attention, with 1 litre servings beginning at Dhs30. We’re admittedly excited to try the Chestnut Boba Milk Tea and the Cheesecake Boba Milk Tea. In addition to close to 50 drinks to choose from, they also serve an array of popular desserts, like the raisin cream bread, egg tarts, and the Basque cheesecake.

Bubble tea has proven to be the ideal drink for beverage lovers in the UAE over the past decade. Available in an ever-growing selection of attractive flavours, unique toppings like tapioca pearls, fresh fruit, matcha and taro pull customers of every age group to join the big lines at just about every food court in town.

With the weather conditions giving us one more reason to resort to these tasty, flavourful refreshments, a demographic with an unending thirst for tea makes Abu Dhabi the perfect spot for a new boba house. Invented with inspiration, Latea looks like the ideal destination to enjoy a drink (or two, or three), the next time you’re out and about in the capital.

For more information, visit @lateauae