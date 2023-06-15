If you enjoy the feeling of popping boba or the squish of tapioca, this is for you…

Boba tea has taken Dubai by storm. You can spot it on the menu of popular restaurants and cafes and it’s oh-so-pretty to look at, which makes it a winning ‘Gram photo.

It is known by a number of names: bubble tea, pearl milk tea, tapioca tea, or simply ‘boba’. The drink originated in Taiwan in the ’80s and has since become a globally loved drink. The sensation may not be for everybody, but the flavours and syrups really help elevate the drink.

And there are numerous creations in Dubai to try from the simple and wonderful to the weird and beyond.

Here are 12 places to get your bubble tea fix in Dubai

Booba

With various locations around Dubai, Booba is a fantastic place to head to if you need your craving for a ‘poppin’g drink satisfied. Booba has so many different options to choose from milk-based boba to juices and even coffee-based. A must-try is the jasmine green tea juice with mango popping boba.

Booba, various locations in Dubai, booba.ae, @boobame

Bubbles & Boba

You have most probably walked past the Bubbles & Boba stall in Dubai Mall more times than you could count. The drinks here are not only delicious but refreshing, too. Bubbles & Boba have so many options to choose from including coffee flavours, tea-based drinks and even blended smoothies that have tapioca added to them after blending, of course. Try the strawberry and blueberry smoothie – it is absolutely scrumptious.

Bubbles & Boba, Dubai Mall, open Sun to Wed 10am to 12am, Thu to Sat 10am to 1am. @bubblesandboba

Chaiwan

Chaiwan Boba Tea takes their boba very seriously, and their insane variety speaks for it. They’ve got exclusive delivery on Talabat and Zomato, which means their delicious drinks are quite literally, at your fingertips. Whether you’re a boba beginner or connoisseur, there’s something for everyone here. They also have loads of new stuff and deals coming in regularly, so keep an eye out for that.

Chaiwan, order at talabat.com, @chaiwanbobatea_ph

Happy Lemon

This OG boba tea joint originated from the homeland of boba itself, and now has chains all over the world, from America to The Philippines and more. Aside from a mind-boggling variety of boba tea and milk tea flavours, Happy Lemon also serves up bubble waffles – staying true to the bubble theme of course.

Happy Lemon, various locations in Dubai, @happylemondxb

Koi Thé

The drinks here at Koi Thé (pronounced Koi ‘thay’) taste just as fabulous as they look. The cafe has a branch in the Mall of the Emirates and is the perfect refreshment between your shopping spree. Koi Thé now also has a second branch in The Dubai Mall – China Town.

Koi Thé, Mall of The Emirates, open 10am to 11.30pm daily. Tel: (0)4 338 3351 koithe.com @koitheuae

Latea

This beautiful tea house obviously has bubble tea on its already pretty extensive menu. Really really love the drink? Indulge in their one-litre bubble tea. Yes, an entire litre of delicious goodness – a sure way to satisfy the bubble tea craving.

Latea, various locations around the UAE. @lateauae

Neon Bubble Tea

This quaint little space is an Instagram aesthetic haven, serving a bunch of different tea and coffee blends, cold shakes and lattes. While you’ll find the authentic sips as well, their Neon specialties and unique combinations are just as comforting and are sure to satisfy your boba cravings.

Neon Bubble Tea, Beach Road, Umm Suqeim 1, next to FAB Bank, @neon.tea.dxb

Otea Cafe

A humble cafe with big flavours, Otea Cafe is another addition to the flourishing boba tea scene in Dubai. The options pass the variety check, and they serve a bunch of other on-the-go snacks like curry buns, waffles and stir-fry.

Otea Cafe, various locations in Dubai, @oteacafedubai

Sharetea

Like Otea Cafe, Sharetea can be found nestled in the corners of Dubai Metro stations across the city. And it has quite the spread in terms of flavours of boba and snacks. Bites like momos, gyoza and hot dogs accompany the drinks, which come with mix-ins like jelly, pudding and more goodness. There is also a pizza in a jar on the menu – we fully support that idea.

Sharetea, various locations across Dubai, @shareteadubaiofficial

Tiger Sugar

A brand directly from the source. This Taiwanese boba tea shop now has four branches across Dubai and rightfully so. Their boba is everything you’d expect from an authentic cafe and more. Tiger Sugar follows the golden ratio for boba which provides you with the ultimate tapioca, milk tea experience.

Tiger Sugar, various locations in Dubai, tigersugar.ae, @tigersugarae

Wok Boyz

The bubble tea is a relatively new addition to the Wok Boyz menu, but they’re already killing it with the variety of flavours with milk teas, fruit teas and smoothies up for grabs. It was only time before the Asian street food eatery introduced the iconic summer drink and the What’s On team approves.

Wok Boyz, various locations in Dubai, @wokboyz

YiFang Tea

Yet another fantastic Taiwanese boba tea shop that has locations in Dubai and has some delicious flavour combinations to try. While it might not be everybody’s cup of tea, the Matcha latte is incredible. Another must try is the passionfruit green tea to which you can easily add tapioca pearls or green tea jellies.

YiFang Tea, various locations in Dubai, @yifangteame

