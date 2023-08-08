Flashes of Thought shared by the Dubai Royal…

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has a way with words. The Dubai Ruler is a poet and it clearly shows in his speeches and every so often, we also get to see it in his words on his official social media posts.

Yesterday, Sheikh Mohammed shared a philosophical post on his official X (Twitter) account which grabbed our attention.

#علمتني_الحياة .. ليس هناك شعوب فاشلة .. ولكن يوجد دول فاشلة .. البشر لديهم دافع طبيعي وفطري للنجاح .. والدول هي التي تصنع البيئة التي تحطم هذا الدافع أو تسمح له بصنع المعجزات .. — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) August 7, 2023

The post translates to, ‘There are no failed peoples, but there are failed states. Humans have a natural and innate drive to succeed. States are the ones that create the environment that destroys this drive or allows it to work miracles.’ The quote has the hashtag ‘Life has taught me’.

Another strong quote made by Sheikh Mohammed in the past pertaining to the relationship between people and government reads, ‘The role of government is to create an environment in which people can achieve their dreams and ambitions, not to create an environment that government can control. The point is to empower people, not hold power over them.’

Sheikh Mohammed’s words are reflective of the current success, and the ambition and vision he has for the future of Dubai.

In 2016 during a meeting for UAE Strategy for the Future, Sheikh Mohammed said, ‘As a nation, we have always been forward-looking and planning for the future, which has been a key driver of our success.’ He added, ‘To achieve its goals, we must work together and share responsibilities.’

There’s no doubt that Dubai is well on its way to achieving its dream, and we have so much more that we have yet to see.

Finally, we will leave you with one of our personal favourite quotes by Sheikh Mohammed which, more or less, sums up his vision of success and the future, ‘They say the sky is the limit for ambition. We say: the sky is only the beginning.’

Images: Dubai Media Office