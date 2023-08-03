End the working week on a high…

If you want to give your post-work drinks an upgrade, then book yourself onto one of these ladies’ nights. Whether the words free-flowing drinks or unlimited bites do it for you, you are spoilt for choice. Here are the best Friday ladies’ nights in Dubai.

Andreea’s

What’s the deal: Andreeas Beach Club offers a three course menu and free-flowing drinks from 8pm to 11pm on Fridays all for Dhs135. The DJ will be spinning tunes and the good vibes will be rolling.

Andreea’s Beach Club, Habtoor Grand, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Fri 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (058) 693 5778. Facebook.com/Andreeas.dubai

Babiole

What’s the deal: Habtoor City’s pretty rooftop Mediterranean restaurant hosts ‘Dining Divas’ every Friday from 8pm. For Dhs265, you’ll get a three-course dinner from the signature ladies’ night menu plus unlimited drinks.

Babiole, The Hilton Habtoor City, 8pm to 12am, Fridays, Dhs265. Tel: (0)56 51 54665. babioledubai.com

Bai Bar & Terrace

What's the deal:

What’s the deal: With panoramic views of Downtown Dubai, Bai Bar & Terrace ladies’ night is Dhs120, where you’ll get two hours of unlimited house drinks and a choice of one small plate.Upgrade your package for unlimited prosecco for Dhs75. A minimum spend of Dhs70 per person is required.

Bai Bar & Terrace, Raddison Blu Hotel, Marasi Dr, Business Bay, Dubai, Fri 7pm to 10pm, from Dhs120. Tel: (0)4 875 3300, radissonhotels.com

The Cheeky Camel

What’s the deal: The Cheeky Camel, a venue with 1970s inspired interiors and a menu as vibrant as its decor, has a brilliant deal for ladies on a Friday. Available all day, you’ll get three hours of unlimited drinks, one dish, and one dessert for a steal at Dhs99. Gents can join in on the fun with three hours of unlimited drinks, one dish, and one dessert for Dhs199.

The Cheeky Camel, Bonnington Hotel, Cluster J, JLT, Dubai, Fri 3pm to 11pm, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 356 0574. @thecheekycameldxb

Cu-ba

What’s the deal: Indulge in unlimited sparkling, red or white wine for only Dhs50 every Friday. From 8pm to 12am, you and your girl gang can kick off your weekend right at Cu-ba.

Cu-ba, Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, Sheikh Rashid Rd, Garhoud, Dubai, Fri 8pm to 12am, Dhs50 for unlimited drinks. Tel: (0)4 230 8582, jumeirah.com