Save those dirhams…

Dubai is filled with fantastic ladies’ nights, from low-cost to lavish experiences. So make the most of the deals, which range from unlimited drinks to food.

Here are the best Thursday ladies’ nights in Dubai.

Ammos

What’s the deal: Paint the town red with your girl gang every Thursday at Ammos from 7pm to 11.30pm. Here you can celebrate the weekend early with a variety of mezze, a choice of main course and four beverages for Dhs225 per lady.

Ammos, Rixos Premium, JBR, Dubai, Thur 7pm to 11.30pm, Dhs225 for mezze a main course and four drinks. Tel: (0)52 777 9473, ammosgreek.com

The Byron Bathers Club

What’s the deal: Every Thursday escape to the stunning Byron Bathers Club for two hours of unlimited wine and sangria with your girlies. The deal starts from 6pm and will cost Dhs99 per person.

The Byron Bathers Club, Al Manaal Building, Shoreline 4, Thu from 6pm, Dhs99 per person. Tel: (0)4 323 7378 @byronbathersclub

Barfly by Buddha Bar

What’s the deal: Straight from the streets of Paris, Barfly by Buddha Bar has made lasting impressions. Now they are firmly placing themselves in the ladies’ night scene with a fabulous party every Thursday. For Dhs149, ladies can choose three drinks, and receive 30 per cent off on items from the a la carte menu.

Barfly by Buddha Bar, The Hilton, West Beach, The Palm Jumeirah, 7pm, Thurs, Dhs149. Tel: (0)4 230 0057, barflydubai.ae

Black Flamingo

What’s the deal: Ladies, leave your man at home and head to Black Flamingo every Thursday night for free flowing drinks from 7pm to 11pm, plus a choice of one bite from a selection like edamame, rock shrimp and chicken tenders, all for Dhs175.

Black Flamingo, Radisson Beach Resort, Palm Jumeirah, Thurs 7pm to 11pm, Dhs175. Tel: (0)52 717 6464. @blackflamingodxb

Belgian Beer Cafe

What’s the deal: Ladies, head down to this popular spot that offers the cosy atmosphere of an authentic European cafe and enjoy four free drinks and 25 per cent off food when you dine in. The offer is valid from 8pm to 12am.

Belgian Beer Café, Grand Millennium Dubai, Barsha Heights, four free drinks and 20 per cent off food, from 8pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 429 9999. @belgianbarcafe

Couqley JLT and Couqley Brasserie Downtown

What’s the deal: This popular French restaurant now has a duo of locations in JLT and Pullman Downtown, both of which offer ladies’ night on Thursday. When you purchase a main course for Dhs119, you’ll get unlimited wine and the special cocktail of the night for three hours. There’s also bottles of bubbles for Dhs109.

Couqley, Cluster A, JLT, and Pullman Downtown, Businesss Bay, Thursdays, 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 514 9339. couqley.ae

Garth

What’s the deal: From 6pm until midnight, ladies are invited to sip on free-flowing prosecco, graze over two a la carte dishes and will receive a complimentary shisha. Take in the groovy background music and sip the night away for Dhs120.

Garth Restaurant and Cafe, Mall of Emirates, Ground floor Kempinski Hotel, Dubai, Thurs, 6pm to 12am, Dhs120 for free-flowing prosecco, shisha and two courses of a la carte. Tel: (0)58 530 7499, garth.ae

Hayal Dubai

What’s the deal: Every Thursday all queens can get a taste of Turkey at this unique and eclectic venue. From 6pm till 9pm sip on unlimited bubbly and selected cocktails for Dhs150 whilst grazing on a sharing platter for two. Hayal is adorned with vibrant artistic decor, bringing a true Turkish flare to the streets of Dubai.

Hayal, Mezzanine floor, St.Regis Downtown, Dubai, Thurs 6pm to 9pm, unlimited bubbly and selected cocktails for Dhs150, Tel: (0)4 512 5686, hayaldubai.com

La Carnita

What’s the deal: La Carnita does ladies’ nights on Thursdays. You can eat four bites bursting with its street-style Mexican cuisine and enjoy four drinks including house wines, margarita or daiquiri for Dhs150. Gents get four drinks for Dhs150.

La Carnita, Intercontinental Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Thu 7pm, Dhs150. Tel: (04) 425 4030. lacarnita.ae

Level 43

What’s the deal: Looking for a ladies’ night with a view? Level 43’s ladies’ night takes place every Thursday, inviting ladies to enjoy free-flowing rose wine alongside a food platter for Dhs143.

Level 43, Four Points by Sheraton, Sheikh Zayed Road, Mon 9pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 316 9888. level43lounge.com

Li’Brasil

What’s the deal: Grab your girls and glam up this Thursday for a night full of groovy beats and vibes. Li’Brasil is offering three drinks for Dhs100 from 6pm to 9pm, kickstarting the weekend early.

Li’Brasil, Address Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai, Thur 6pm to 9pm, Dhs100 for 3 drinks. Tel: (0)4 879 8888, addresshotels.com