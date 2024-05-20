Football fans, this one’s for you…

Dubai Parks & Resorts is already home to theme parks themed around Legoland and Motiongate, as well as a Legoland Water Park. However, Real Madrid fans need to dribble over to Real Madrid World for some cool thrills.

Real Madrid World is the latest addition to the entertainment destination offering football (and basketball) fans a look into the winning spirit of one of the world’s greatest teams.

The world’s first Real Madrid themed park features three zones: Celebration Plaza, Champions Avenue and Stars Universe.

Across the zones, football fans can get their adrenaline fix at 40 attractions, rides and experiences, fuel up at two different restaurants, and shop for merch at the Real Madrid World Store. Among the first-of-their-kind experiences, visitors to Real Madrid World will be able to ride the region’s first wooden roller coaster and the tallest amusement ride in the world.

Tickets for Real Madrid World are already online, priced at Dhs295 for all aged four and above. Children under three get free entry. You can purchase them here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Here’s a closer look inside

The rides and entertainment

Love going fast? You can’t skip the Hala Madrid Coaster – the region’s first wooden roller coaster that encapsulates the emotions of the Real Madrid journey with the European Cups. For something a little more tame, you can also hop on board the virtual simulator called The Factory of Dreams which will take you through a factory full of surprises. It’s perfect for families. You can also check out The Wave – La Ola which will teleport you to a stadium placing you alongside other cheering fans.

If you aren’t terrified of heights, make a beeline to the Stars Flyer which will take you 460 feet in the air while you’re seated in a swing. There’s also the Hands Up! drop tower, which… well drops you while you’re safely secured in your seat.

For some indoor fun, The Real Challenge offers family challenge games, and physical and digital sporting interactives.

Exhibitions and experiences

Ever wondered what it’s like to be a Real Madrid player before a big game? Well, you can experience just what it’s like to be a player at Bernabéu Experience. It will take you from inside a locker room to the centre of the pitch and a secret sanctuary guarding the 14 football European Cups and the 11 Basketball European Cups.

Another experience includes White Hearts – an exhibition celebrating the past, present and future of the club.

Want to get a little footie action in? At La Fábrica Training Pitch you can practice, take your best shot and train like the stars.

Beyond this, visitors can expect several entertaining shows including interactive football freestyle street shows to captivating full-cast performances.

Food and shopping

Inside the park, you’ll find Hala Madrid Restaurant, and if you’re itching to take home some memorabilia, there’s an impressive collection of official Real Madrid retail and merchandise that offers an exclusive opportunity to personalize the Club’s shirts and other collectables.

Real Madrid World, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, 12pm to 9pm Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 10pm Friday and Saturday, from Dhs295. dubaiparksandresorts.com/ @realmadridworlddubai

Images: What’s On and supplied