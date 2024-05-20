The absolute perfect delivery…

Want to enjoy a feeling of spring in your home or send a loved one a lovely surprise? You can truly make someone’s day with a fantastic surprise of flowers delivered fresh to their door.

These florists know how to arrange flowers. The plants are beautiful without question, but the difference lies in their unique arrangements. So, set aside some time and maybe make yourself a cup of tea and get ready to scroll (and scroll) through the vast selection on their websites.

Here are 8 florists that deliver in Dubai.

Blomma Dubai

Blomma creates truly one-of-a-kind flower arrangement that embodies your style and taste. On the website, you will be able to pick from sizes – standard, premium or luxury, and price range.

Blomma Dubai, Gate Avenue, DIFC, delivery within 24 hours. Open Sun to Thu 8am to 8.30pm, Fri midday to 8.30pm. Tel: (0)4 236 7273, blommaconcept.com, @blommaconcept

Bliss Flower Boutique

If you want your centrepiece to be one-of-a-kind, the florists at Bliss are here to provide. There are several pretty options to choose from with prices starting from Dhs300. If you really love flowers, you can opt for a subscription package for a starting price of Dhs1,400 where a new floral masterpiece will be delivered to you every week.

blissuae.com, @blissflowerboutique

BloomingBox

You may have seen these beautiful bouquets on the ‘Gram and gone ‘wow!’ – and rightly so. There are different categories available online such as Japanese Spring and Colour of the Year, and you can also order special flowers for your loved ones on important days such as Mother’s Day, Graduation, newborn and more. There are also bundle options where you can add on a cake, balloons and a gift. Prices start from Dhs165 (which by the way, can get you a gorgeous box of red roses). Prefer your bouquets wrapped? You can get your flowers wrapped in black craft paper so your flowers, really stand out. But don’t worry, you can change the colour from black if it’s not your style.

bloomingbox.com, @bloomingbox

Darcey Flowers

If you’re looking for an elevated and luxurious way to treat someone, look no further than Darcey Flowers. This world-class florist in Dubai offers delivery for their gorgeous bouquets, in the most pristine vases. Darcey Flowers is committed to excellence, which is seen in their presentation and arrangements. Their prices can be hefty, but it is worth every penny.

Darcey Flowers, same-day delivery in Dubai and across the UAE. Tel: (800) 327 239 darceyflowers.ae @darceyflowers

Ferns and Petals

A UAE classic, Ferns and Petals is a one-stop shop for all things balloons, cakes, or flowers. Ferns and Petals has been a constant in the floral delivery game in the UAE. Their flowers are always fresh, their cakes are tasty and the balloons don’t deflate a day after delivery. They are the old reliable for your gift delivery needs. Prices for flower bouquets start from as low as Dhs79.

Ferns and Petals, same day delivery across the UAE. Tel: (0)4 338 7676, fnp.ae, @fnp.ae

Florette

A popular one among Dubai dwellers (for a very good reason). Florette delivers beautiful bouquets seven days a week and you can even get same-day delivery but the cut-off is 6pm for Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman and 12pm for Abu Dhabi.

florette.ae, @florette.ae

flowwow

flowwow is an online platform that will deliver everything from flowers to plants, cakes and more. At the moment, it’s peony season and flowwow will deliver some gorgeous bouquets to a loved one (or yourself). A single stem of this beautiful flower will cost you Dhs85 and for a huge bouquet of 51 peonies, it’s Dhs3,350. You can get other gorgeous flowers of course, too such as julietta, cherry blossoms, roses, hydrangeas and more.

flowwow.com, @flowwow