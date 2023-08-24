Helping you make more informed decisions about your property purchase or tenancy contract…

The Dubai property market is booming. Whether you’re in the market to buy or rent in Dubai right now, prices have been steadily increasing post-pandemic as more people make roots in the city. So, when you’re re-negotiating your rent or you’re looking to buy, it can be increasingly challenging to understand whether you’re paying above, below or around market rate.

But now, to help you make more informed decisions, there’s a new real estate tool that will show you how much properties have recently rented or sold for in your area. Datahub by real estate brokers Allsopp and Allsopp uses the sales data from Dubai Land Department (DLD) to show you what the latest movements have been in any area in Dubai.

Whether you’re a seasoned resident of a certain area, or you’re looking to make the move to somewhere new, it shows you the area’s latest transactions across both sales and rentals. The data can be filtered to within the last week, 2 weeks, or 30-, 60-, or 90-day windows. You can also narrow down your search by number of beds, property type (villa, apartment, townhouse, etc) and whether you’re looking for off-plan or ready-to-go homes.

The results provided are accurate down to the date of transaction, property type and size, and even the unit number.

If you’re looking for results from a specific building, you can’t filter by tower. But all of the results within an area show the building name and number, so you’ll be able to see if that building has had any new rental or sales activity within your filtered time.

To give it a go, visit allsoppandallsopp.com/property-data-hub

Image: Unsplash