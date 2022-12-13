“Nothing lands on your door for free. If you want something you have to take action…”

UAE Famous is a What’s On column focusing on people out there making the scene. They’re out there around town, shaping the UAE into what it is, creating the culture, food and life around us. We asked them what’s good in the UAE. We asked them what’s bad in the UAE. We asked them to tell us more, more, more about their wonderful selves…

This month we catch up with the CEO of Allsopp & Allsopp Real Estate, Lewis Allsopp.

Tell us who you are and what makes you famous?

I’m the CEO of the largest real estate company in Dubai, Allsopp & Allsopp. We average around 4,000 property transactions a year with over 500 staff working for the business.

What does a typical day look like for you?

I wake up at 6am so that I can have breakfast with my two beautiful children, Myla who is three and my 18-month-old son, Harvey. After breakfast, I head to the gym, this keeps my mind as sharp as possible – if I don’t train I feel I’m not at my best. Then I’ll head into the office where the first thing on my agenda is to meet the senior management at the company. We have 7 businesses under the Allsopp & Allsopp Group, so it’s important I get information from the management to make decisions on their division’s directions. I always aim to be home for dinner and bath time with the kids.

What’s one thing people might be surprised to learn about you?

I worked out that I Deliveroo at least 20 times a week, I genuinely believe it’s cheaper and more time efficient than cooking myself.

If you weren’t CEO of Allsopp & Allsopp, what would you be doing?

I’d be a professional FIFA player.

What’s the best purchase you’ve ever made?

For the last 15 years, I’ve bought and sold properties in Dubai. My most fruitful investments in recent times have been my property in The Royal Atlantis and my home in Jumeriah Golf Estates. Both were investments I made with my gut knowing the market was going to take an upward trajectory when everyone else was fearful. My gut was right.

What’s the most important lesson you’ve learned building your business in the UAE?

Nothing lands on your door for free. if you want something you have to take action.

Do you think Dubai will be home forever?

I have been in Dubai since I was 19, which means I have spent the majority of my adult life living in this amazing city. So yes, I would say this is my forever home, but we do go back to London in the summer to work (and to escape the wild humidity). I’m lucky to be able to do my job from anywhere.

What are your plans for the business in 2023?

We aim to double our workforce to stay aligned with the growth of Dubai’s population and new property handovers.

@lewis_allsoppdubai, allsoppandallsopp.com