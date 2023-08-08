The second annual Deliveroo Restaurant Awards celebrates the city’s diverse delivery food scene…

If, like us, when you don’t feel like cooking you enlist the trusty help of Deliveroo, then listen up: the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards are back.

The second edition of Deliveroo’s foodie awards invites you, its regular and loyal members, to cast your votes and crown the winners of the 2023 Deliveroo Restaurant Awards across 23 categories. Voting opens today, Tuesday August 8, and you’ve got until August 21 to cast your votes in the first round of voting.

This year, there’s more than 400 hopefuls battling it out to snap up one of the Deliveroo gongs, so if you’ve got a favourite restaurant or go-to order, now is the time to show your appreciation.

The categories

The extensive list of categories covers everything from best plant-based operator to best dessert. There’s two new categories within that this year, which are Best Indian and Best Homegrown Abu Dhabi, the latter designed to champion the capital’s independent food scene.

Each category is filled with 20 nominees to vote for, each picked based on metrics like performance, number of orders, repeat orders, and App rating. For the Restaurant of the Year Award, there are no nominees, meaning you can vote for any vendor on Deliveroo, no matter how big or small. After the first round of voting, a shortlist will be announced, and then a panel of judges will decide the winner.

Of the 23 categories, 22 are decided solely by public vote. The final award, Best Restaurant Voted by Riders, invites the brilliant delivery riders that play a crucial part in Deliveroo’s operations to crown their own winner.

Here is the full list of categories:

Best Burger Best Asian Best Pizza Best Middle Eastern Best Fried Chicken Best Homegrown DXB Best Home Homegrown AD Best Dessert Best Italian Best Plant-Based / Vegan Best Editions Restaurant Most-Loved Chain Best Newcomer (New on Deliveroo) Best Coffee Best Fine Dining Best Healthy Restaurant Best Family Restaurant Best Value Eats Best Japanese Best Poke Best Indian Best Restaurant Voted By Riders Restaurant of The Year

There are up to 20 restaurant partners for each category based on metrics such as performance, the total number of orders, the total number of repeat orders, and star rating on the app.

The vote process

You have until August 21 to participate in the first round of voting, with a lucky winner also snagging themselves Dhs1,000 Deliveroo credit simply for casting their votes. Based on round 1’s votes, a shortlist of the three most popular restaurants in each category will then be revealed on August 28. From August 28 voting will reopen, and you’ll have until September 15 to crown the winners in each category. Then, you’ll have to wait until October, when the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards will take place and the winners will be unveiled.

So what are you waiting for? Get voting now at: uae.deliveroorestaurantawards.com/, and once you’ve voted, see who won what last year at the 2022 Deliveroo Restaurant Awards.